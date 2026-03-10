Some stories start gently and then gradually become deeper and more mysterious, often captivating the audience with unexpected twists and complex character developments. Ravam: Sound of Soul follows a similar path. The film begins as a warm, feel-good story; however, it eventually shifts into an intense thriller filled with suspense and hidden truths. With its unique mix of soulful storytelling and investigative drama, the movie offers viewers a fresh experience that blends emotion with mystery.

When and Where to Watch Ravam: Sound of Soul

Ravam: Sound of Soul premiered March 6, 2026, on Aha Video as an Aha Original, allowing subscribers to stream the Telugu thriller from the comfort of their home.

Trailer and Plot of Ravam: Sound of Soul

Ravam: Sound of Soul begins as an emotional journey about life and relationships, but slowly turns into a gripping investigation thriller, where secrets and conflicts create suspense and push characters toward discovering the truth.

Cast and Crew of Ravam: Sound of Soul

The Telugu psychological thriller Ravam: Sound of Soul is written and directed by Manu PV. Streaming as an Aha Video Original, the film stars a cast of fresh faces, including Mahesh Yadlapally, Swathi Bheemireddy, and Yaswanth Pendyala. The film is noted for its atmospheric score by Saeed Abbas and its focus on heartfelt, emotional performances that drive the central mystery.

Reception of Ravam: Sound of Soul

After streaming on Aha Video, Ravam: Sound of Soul gained attention for its emotional mystery story; the IMDb rating remains unavailable due to its recent release.