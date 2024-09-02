Technology News
Gemini Live Integration for Android Auto Reportedly In the Works

Gemini Live could reportedly become the default virtual assistant for Android Auto with this integration.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 12:37 IST


Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Live has reportedly been mentioned as “kitt” in the Android Auto strings of code

Highlights
  • The feature was spotted in the Android Auto version 12.8
  • Gemini Live allows users to have two-way conversations with the AI
  • Gemini Live is currently only available to Gemini Advanced subscribers
Gemini Live is reportedly being added to Android Auto and could become its default virtual assistant. Last month, Google launched Gemini Live that lets users have a voice-based two-way communication with the AI. Currently, the feature is available via the Gemini app, however, it appears that the tech giant might be expanding it to other platforms. Notably, Gemini Live is only available to paid subscribers of Gemini Advanced. Further, Android Auto already offers the standard version of Gemini in Android Auto.

Gemini Live Reportedly Being Added to Android Auto

Android Authority spotted hints of this feature in the latest Android Auto version 12.8.143544. The publication found mentions of the AI feature in the strings of code within the app. While Gemini Live itself was not mentioned, a couple of strings showed the sparkle icon and mentioned the codename “kitt”.

The mention of “kitt” is interesting as it could be a reference to the AI car in the 1980s show Knight Rider. One of the strings reportedly stated “ic_assistant_kitt_live_icon” with the sparkle icon placed next to it. Another reportedly mentioned, “gearhead_assistant_action_kitt_live_query>Start conversation<”.

The latter is said to be an instruction to start a query with the AI. While Kitt is likely a reference to Gemini, the mention of “live” is believed to hint at Gemini Live. It would make sense to add Gemini Live to Android Auto as hands-free mode is more useful while driving a car.

gemini live android authority assemble debug Gemini Live in Android Auto

Gemini Live integration in Android Auto
Photo Credit: Android Authority/AssembleDebug

 

Further, the report (via tipster AssembleDebug) found the mention of the feature in a separate area of the app. In this section, “GeminiLiveAssistantAction” was clearly mentioned in an internal assistant menu which is not visible to app users. If the claim is correct, then the integration of Gemini Live might be intentional.

However, it should be noted that the inclusion of the feature within the code of the app is not a confirmation that Google will indeed bring the voice-based AI chatbot to Android Auto. Until the tech giant officially announces the feature, no further details about Gemini Live can be ascertained.

Notably, Gemini Live is part of the Gemini Advanced subscription. It can be subscribed to via the Google One AI Premium plan which costs Rs. 1,950 a month, after one month of free trial.

Further reading: Gemini Live, Gemini, Android Auto, Android, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

