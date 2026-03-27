Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Upgrades Gemini Live With Faster and Smarter Responses, Expands Search Live Globally

Google Upgrades Gemini Live With Faster and Smarter Responses, Expands Search Live Globally

Google’s Gemini Live is now powered by the Gemini 3.1 Flash Live AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 March 2026 16:29 IST
Google Upgrades Gemini Live With Faster and Smarter Responses, Expands Search Live Globally

Search Live in Google Search is also powered by the Gemini 3.1 Flash Live AI model

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gemini Live gets faster responses and twice the context length
  • Google says the responses now have fewer awkward pauses
  • Search Live is now available everywhere AI Mode is
Advertisement

Google, on Thursday, announced two major updates to its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered live features. The Mountain View-based tech giant is now expanding Search Live globally, allowing users to receive relevant answers to their search queries using the Gemini assistant. Additionally, Gemini Live, the real-time conversational experience inside the Gemini app, is also getting an upgrade and will now be powered by the Gemini 3.1 Flash Live AI model. The newer model brings improvements such as faster and smarter responses and fewer awkward pauses.

Google Focuses on Its AI-Powered Live Products

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the tech giant announced and detailed the upgrade to Gemini Live, which was earlier powered by the Gemini 2.5 AI model. Powered by the Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, it now gets faster responses and fewer awkward pauses. Additionally, Google also claims that the feature will provide users with smarter responses with twice the context window. It is also said to be able to adjust its answer lengths and tone to match the context.

Google says the new AI model offers a more reliable choice for developers and enterprises to build voice-first agents that can complete complex tasks at scale. Gemini 3.1 Flash Live scores higher than Gemini 2.5 on the ComplexFuncBench Audio benchmark, which measures multi-step function calling, and the Audio MultiChallenge benchmark, which tests complex instruction following and long-horizon reasoning. All audio generated using the model is watermarked using SynthID. Notably, the same model also powers Search Live.

Coming to Search Live, Google is now expanding the experience within the Google app in more than 200 countries and territories, or wherever AI Mode is available. It will also support all the languages Gemini currently does. Users can access the feature using both voice and camera. It can be activated by tapping the Live icon under the Search bar on both Android and iOS.

Additionally, Search Live can also be accessed if the user is already pointing their camera with Google Lens by tapping the Live option at the bottom of the screen. This will open a real-time two-way conversation with the AI assistant, enabling users to interactively ask questions about their surroundings.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gemini Live, Search Live, Google Search, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo T5 Pro Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked Online Ahead of Expected Debut

Related Stories

Google Upgrades Gemini Live With Faster and Smarter Responses, Expands Search Live Globally
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
?>

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Launched in India at These Prices
  2. iQOO Z11 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC, 9,020mAh Battery
  3. Redmi 15A With 32-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Leak Hints At a Bigger, Tablet-Like Design
  5. Vivo T5 Pro Price in India Leaked: Here's When It Might Launch
  6. Google's Gemini Live Gets a Major Upgrade as Search Live Expands Globally
  7. Meta Might Be Preparing to Launch These New Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Soon
  8. WhatsApp's Big Update Makes Transferring Chats from Android to iOS Easier
  9. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, A37 5G Price in India, Offers Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil Passes Law Allowing Seized Crypto to Fund Public Security Efforts
  2. Google Upgrades Gemini Live With Faster and Smarter Responses, Expands Search Live Globally
  3. Vivo T5 Pro Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked Online Ahead of Expected Debut
  4. Instagram’s Edits App Updated With Font Inspired By Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Developer Spots Offline Viewing Feature
  5. Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro+ Colourways, Battery and Storage Details Revealed as Smartphones Visit Geekbench
  6. Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design and Dimensions Revealed via Leaked CAD Renders
  7. Android 17 Beta 3 Hints at New Priority Charging Feature, OEM-Exclusive Camera Features in Third-Party Apps: Report
  8. Bitcoin Trades Near $69,000 as Weak Sentiment Keeps Crypto Market in Check
  9. Samsung Opens One UI 8.5 Beta to More Galaxy Devices, Including Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Launched in India, Galaxy Book 6 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »