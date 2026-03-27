Google, on Thursday, announced two major updates to its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered live features. The Mountain View-based tech giant is now expanding Search Live globally, allowing users to receive relevant answers to their search queries using the Gemini assistant. Additionally, Gemini Live, the real-time conversational experience inside the Gemini app, is also getting an upgrade and will now be powered by the Gemini 3.1 Flash Live AI model. The newer model brings improvements such as faster and smarter responses and fewer awkward pauses.

Google Focuses on Its AI-Powered Live Products

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the tech giant announced and detailed the upgrade to Gemini Live, which was earlier powered by the Gemini 2.5 AI model. Powered by the Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, it now gets faster responses and fewer awkward pauses. Additionally, Google also claims that the feature will provide users with smarter responses with twice the context window. It is also said to be able to adjust its answer lengths and tone to match the context.

Google says the new AI model offers a more reliable choice for developers and enterprises to build voice-first agents that can complete complex tasks at scale. Gemini 3.1 Flash Live scores higher than Gemini 2.5 on the ComplexFuncBench Audio benchmark, which measures multi-step function calling, and the Audio MultiChallenge benchmark, which tests complex instruction following and long-horizon reasoning. All audio generated using the model is watermarked using SynthID. Notably, the same model also powers Search Live.

Coming to Search Live, Google is now expanding the experience within the Google app in more than 200 countries and territories, or wherever AI Mode is available. It will also support all the languages Gemini currently does. Users can access the feature using both voice and camera. It can be activated by tapping the Live icon under the Search bar on both Android and iOS.

Additionally, Search Live can also be accessed if the user is already pointing their camera with Google Lens by tapping the Live option at the bottom of the screen. This will open a real-time two-way conversation with the AI assistant, enabling users to interactively ask questions about their surroundings.