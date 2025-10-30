Technology News
Google’s AI Bet Pays Off With Its First-Ever $100 Billion Quarter

Google posted revenue of $102.3 billion in Q3 2025, marking a 16 percent increase from a year earlier.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 October 2025 14:58 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Google CEO Sundar Pichai credited the company’s full-stack AI approach for the milestone

Highlights
  • Google said Gemini now processes seven billion tokens per minute
  • The Gemini app now has over 650 million monthly active users
  • Google has also crossed 300 million paid subscriptions across verticals
Google announced its quarterly earnings for the third quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, posting a revenue milestone of $102.3 billion (roughly Rs. 9.06 lakh crore). This is the first time the Mountain View-based tech giant has surpassed the $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8.8 lakh crore) mark. The company CEO, Sundar Pichai, credited the growth to the company's full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) approach that spans infrastructure, research, model development, tool deployment, as well as the consumer and enterprise-facing products and platforms.

Google Says Full-Stack AI Approach Led to the $100 Billion Milestone

Posting its third quarterly earnings report of 2025 online, the tech giant highlighted that the revenue milestone resulted in a consolidated 16 percent increase year-over-year (YoY) for the parent company Alphabet. Google Search, YouTube ads, subscriptions, platforms and devices, and Google Cloud each posted double-digit growth in the previous quarter.

Breaking it down, Google services increased revenue to $87.1 billion (roughly Rs. 7.7 lakh crore), marking a 14 percent YoY growth, whereas Google Cloud posted a quarterly earnings of $15.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1.34 lakh crore), hitting a 34 percent YoY increase.

During the Q3 earnings call, Pichai acknowledged that the revenue milestone was achieved on the back of the AI-led expansion of the company. He highlighted that Gemini now processes seven billion tokens per minute via direct application programming interface (API), whereas the consumer-facing app now has more than 650 million monthly active users (MAU). Additionally, the company also registered more than 300 million paid subscriptions led by Google One and YouTube Premium.

“This was a terrific quarter for Alphabet, driven by double-digit growth across every major part of our business. We're seeing AI now driving real business results across the company, said Pichai, adding, “Five years ago, our quarterly revenue was at $50 billion. Our revenue number has doubled since then, and we're firmly in the generative AI era. In parallel, we've built for the long term and diversified, with successful businesses in Cloud, YouTube and subscriptions.”

Other notable achievements for the tech giant in the previous quarter include more than 230 million video generations using Veo 3, the confirmation of Gemini 3 AI model's release later this year, and 75 million daily active users in the recently launched AI Mode.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
