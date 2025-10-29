YouTube has announced a new policy update that will impose stricter age restrictions on video game content depicting “graphic violence.” Set to take effect on November 17, the update will prevent users under 18 and those not signed in from viewing such videos. The platform will now evaluate factors like the realism, focus, and duration of violent scenes before applying restrictions. The move extends YouTube's existing violence policies and comes alongside new measures to limit access to gambling-related gaming content.

YouTube to Enforce Stricter Age Restrictions on Violent Gaming Videos

The video streaming platform has announced upcoming changes to its content policies, aiming to impose stricter controls on video game footage that depicts “graphic violence.” The updated rules, which will be added to the platform's existing Community Guidelines, are scheduled to take effect on November 17. The company said the move is part of a broader effort to make the platform safer for younger audiences and to refine its approach to violent gaming content.

In a prepared statement, YouTube noted that while it already enforces rules around violent or graphic material in video games, the new policy will expand on these guidelines. The company said the goal is to strengthen the enforcement of its Community Guidelines and address additional types of violent depictions that were previously not covered.

The revised policy will specifically target gameplay scenes showing realistic human characters being tortured or harmed, as well as sequences involving large-scale violence against unarmed civilians. Once implemented, such videos will be restricted to viewers above 18 years of age, limiting their visibility to adult users only.

A YouTube spokesperson told The Verge that videos may be age-restricted if violent scenes are prolonged or shown in close-up and that creators can avoid restrictions by blurring or altering such content. The spokesperson added that YouTube's policies continue to evolve to protect younger audiences and promote responsible content on the platform.

In related news, YouTube has begun using an AI-powered age estimation system in the US to identify users under 18. Instead of relying on the birthdate entered during sign-up, the tool analyses signals such as search history, video categories, and account activity. If a user is found to be under 18, YouTube will disable personalised ads, enable digital well-being tools, and restrict certain video recommendations. Users wrongly flagged can verify their age using a government ID, selfie, or credit card, though these methods raise some privacy concerns.