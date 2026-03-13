Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Reportedly Gets Gemini’s AI Backed Task Automation Tool Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Reportedly Gets Gemini’s AI-Backed Task Automation Tool Upgrade

Google demonstrated the new Gemini AI-powered features for the Galaxy S26 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 13:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Reportedly Gets Gemini’s AI-Backed Task Automation Tool Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a Snapdragon chipset
  • Pixel 10 series will also receive Gemini's task automation tool
  • The new feature is currently available in preview
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched in India and other global markets last month, during the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. During the event, the Mountain View-based company, Google, also showcased new Galaxy AI features for the new Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra. One of the Gemini AI-powered tools, AI Task Automation, allows users to delegate tedious tasks to Gemini. It is reportedly now available on the Galaxy S26 series. At the time of the announcement, the company had also confirmed that the features would be available on last year's Pixel 10 series.

Gemini AI Task Automation Tool Supports Food Delivery, Ride Hailing Apps

9to5Google reports that the preview of Google's Gemini AI task automation functionality has started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S26 series handsets. However, neither Google nor Samsung has confirmed the development. Dubbed “Screen Automation”, it allows users to hand over control of various Android apps to Google's Gemini AI assistant. The publication spotted the feature on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Currently, Gemini AI's task automation tool reportedly supports various ride-hailing and food delivery apps, including Lyft, Uber, Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Starbucks. However, while testing the preview version of the feature, the task automation tool reportedly “broke” the phone by locking the user into the task automation screen, forcing them to reboot the smartphone.

As previously mentioned, the feature was showcased by the Mountain View-based tech giant on February 25 during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. Available in the Gemini app, Google says that the AI-powered task automation tool will allow users to assign certain chores to Gemini.

The Galaxy S26 series owners can monitor Gemini's progress live via notifications. The company claims that Gemini can only access apps that have been assigned by the user. The said tasks are executed in a secure and virtual window, allowing users to access other apps on their phones at the same time.

For example, the functionality lets users ask the Gemini app to book a ride for them, reorder their last meal, check their email, or compose and send a text message. The company said that Gemini AI's task automation is currently available in preview in the US and South Korea. However, Google is planning to roll out the feature to a wider user base later.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Gemini 3, Gemini AI, Samsung, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bitcoin Price Touches One-Week High Amidst Ongoing Macroeconomic Concerns

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Reportedly Gets Gemini’s AI-Backed Task Automation Tool Upgrade
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: The Taj Story, Aspirants S3, Sankalp, Zootopia 2, and More
  3. Google Rolls Out Biggest Update to Google Maps in a Decade
  4. Gemini's Task Automation Tool Arrives on Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series: Report
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ Launched With Three Rear Cameras, 5,200mAh Battery
  6. iQOO Z11x 5G First Impressions
  7. Lava Bold 2 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  8. Nvidia's New Open-Source AI Model Is Designed for Agentic Workflows
#Latest Stories
  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Leads BAFTA Games Awards 2026 Nominations With 12 Nods
  2. Lava Bold 2 5G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. US Treasury Department Sanctions North Korea-Linked Network Over Crypto IT Worker Fraud
  4. Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets Interactive Charts and Visualisations in Responses
  5. Truecaller Launches Family Protection Feature With Support for Ending Suspected Scam Calls
  6. Honor X80 GT Could Launch in China Soon With a Massive 13,080mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Reportedly Gets Gemini’s AI-Backed Task Automation Tool Upgrade
  8. Bitcoin Price Touches One-Week High Amidst Ongoing Macroeconomic Concerns
  9. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to Step Down After 18 Years, Will Remain Board Chair
  10. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »