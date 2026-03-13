The Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched in India and other global markets last month, during the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. During the event, the Mountain View-based company, Google, also showcased new Galaxy AI features for the new Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra. One of the Gemini AI-powered tools, AI Task Automation, allows users to delegate tedious tasks to Gemini. It is reportedly now available on the Galaxy S26 series. At the time of the announcement, the company had also confirmed that the features would be available on last year's Pixel 10 series.

Gemini AI Task Automation Tool Supports Food Delivery, Ride Hailing Apps

9to5Google reports that the preview of Google's Gemini AI task automation functionality has started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S26 series handsets. However, neither Google nor Samsung has confirmed the development. Dubbed “Screen Automation”, it allows users to hand over control of various Android apps to Google's Gemini AI assistant. The publication spotted the feature on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Currently, Gemini AI's task automation tool reportedly supports various ride-hailing and food delivery apps, including Lyft, Uber, Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Starbucks. However, while testing the preview version of the feature, the task automation tool reportedly “broke” the phone by locking the user into the task automation screen, forcing them to reboot the smartphone.

As previously mentioned, the feature was showcased by the Mountain View-based tech giant on February 25 during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. Available in the Gemini app, Google says that the AI-powered task automation tool will allow users to assign certain chores to Gemini.

The Galaxy S26 series owners can monitor Gemini's progress live via notifications. The company claims that Gemini can only access apps that have been assigned by the user. The said tasks are executed in a secure and virtual window, allowing users to access other apps on their phones at the same time.

For example, the functionality lets users ask the Gemini app to book a ride for them, reorder their last meal, check their email, or compose and send a text message. The company said that Gemini AI's task automation is currently available in preview in the US and South Korea. However, Google is planning to roll out the feature to a wider user base later.