Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Photos Integration in Gemini’s Android App Reportedly Rolling Out to Users

Google Photos Integration in Gemini’s Android App Reportedly Rolling Out to Users

Earlier this month, Google updated its support page to confirm that the integration of Google Photos with Gemini was being released.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 17:43 IST
Google Photos Integration in Gemini’s Android App Reportedly Rolling Out to Users

Photo Credit: Google

Users must enable Gemini Apps Activity and log in with the same account

Highlights
  • The new feature was introduced as Ask Photos at Google I/O 2024
  • To use the features, users will have to connect Google Photos with Gemini
  • Gemini can answer user queries based on the images saved in Google Photos
Advertisement

Google Photos integration with the Gemini app on Android is reportedly rolling out to users. Earlier this month, the Mountain View-based tech giant confirmed that the integration was being released to the public. With this, users can now ask Gemini questions about their photos to either locate specific images or derive information from within the images saved in Google Photos. These features were first announced at Google I/O in 2024 and were called Ask Photos. Google has already added a version of the feature within the Photos app.

Gemini Will Now Answer Questions About Google Photos

According to a 9to5Google report, the Gemini integration with Google Photos is now rolling out to Android users. Gadgets 360 staff members have not yet seen it, likely because Google releases features in a phased manner. It can take up to a couple of weeks before all compatible devices receive the update.

To use the feature, Android users will first have to go to the Gemini app, tap on the profile icon in the top right corner, and go to the Apps menu. This page, which was previously called Extensions, should now show Google Photos as an option. Turning on the toggle button next to the app will connect the AI chatbot with the app.

There are two main ways to use the feature. First, Gemini users can locate a specific image from their library. Users can type natural language prompts that describe what the image is about, such as “Show my photos from last summer” or “Show me recent selfies.” Once done, the AI will surface relevant images by scanning through the app.

Gemini can also find specific information from within the images. This means users can seek information such as “What was the theme of my birthday party in 2019?” or “What was the colour of my t-shirt that I wore on Sunday?” Google says Gemini can use computer vision to analyse the images and find what the user is looking for.

When Gemini finds an image or album from Google Photos, users can also tap on it to open it in Google Photos. It is also possible to drag and drop a photo from Gemini's on-screen overlay into another app. However, it should be noted that only a single image can be dragged and dropped in a single go.

Notably, at this time, Gemini cannot edit photos, create collages, add labels to photos, or create and edit albums.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Google Photos, AI, Artificial intelligence, Android, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Urban HX30 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC, Up to 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18

Related Stories

Google Photos Integration in Gemini’s Android App Reportedly Rolling Out to Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Built-In Stylus Launched in India at This Price
  2. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Debut in India: See Price, Availability
  3. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  4. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  5. Redmi A5 WithÂ 5,200mAh Battery Debuts in India
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
  7. Google Raises Minimum RAM, Memory Specifications for Android Phones
  8. First Baby Born With Help From a Robot in AI-Assisted IVF
  9. Airtel Partners With Blinkit for Quick Deliveries of SIM Cards in India
  10. Should India Follow the US and Establish a Bitcoin Reserve?
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ExpertBook P Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs in India
  2. Google Classroom Updated With Gemini-Powered Questionnaire and Quiz Generation Features
  3. Scientists Discover New Sub-Neptune Exoplanet Using Radial Velocity Detection Technique
  4. Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Hit by Amazon Web Services Outage
  5. NASA Shares Planetary Defense Strategy to Protect Earth From Potential Asteroid Strikes
  6. Google Photos Integration in Gemini’s Android App Reportedly Rolling Out to Users
  7. Urban HX30 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC, Up to 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Acer Super ZX With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India Alongside Super ZX Pro
  9. Airtel Partners With Blinkit for 10-Minute Home Delivery of SIM Cards in Select Indian Cities
  10. DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »