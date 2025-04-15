Google Photos integration with the Gemini app on Android is reportedly rolling out to users. Earlier this month, the Mountain View-based tech giant confirmed that the integration was being released to the public. With this, users can now ask Gemini questions about their photos to either locate specific images or derive information from within the images saved in Google Photos. These features were first announced at Google I/O in 2024 and were called Ask Photos. Google has already added a version of the feature within the Photos app.

Gemini Will Now Answer Questions About Google Photos

According to a 9to5Google report, the Gemini integration with Google Photos is now rolling out to Android users. Gadgets 360 staff members have not yet seen it, likely because Google releases features in a phased manner. It can take up to a couple of weeks before all compatible devices receive the update.

To use the feature, Android users will first have to go to the Gemini app, tap on the profile icon in the top right corner, and go to the Apps menu. This page, which was previously called Extensions, should now show Google Photos as an option. Turning on the toggle button next to the app will connect the AI chatbot with the app.

There are two main ways to use the feature. First, Gemini users can locate a specific image from their library. Users can type natural language prompts that describe what the image is about, such as “Show my photos from last summer” or “Show me recent selfies.” Once done, the AI will surface relevant images by scanning through the app.

Gemini can also find specific information from within the images. This means users can seek information such as “What was the theme of my birthday party in 2019?” or “What was the colour of my t-shirt that I wore on Sunday?” Google says Gemini can use computer vision to analyse the images and find what the user is looking for.

When Gemini finds an image or album from Google Photos, users can also tap on it to open it in Google Photos. It is also possible to drag and drop a photo from Gemini's on-screen overlay into another app. However, it should be noted that only a single image can be dragged and dropped in a single go.

Notably, at this time, Gemini cannot edit photos, create collages, add labels to photos, or create and edit albums.