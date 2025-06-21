Technology News
English Edition

Salakaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mouni Roy Starrer Spy Thriller Online?

Salakaar is a spy thriller based on two covert operations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 June 2025 11:46 IST
Salakaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mouni Roy Starrer Spy Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Instagram/JioHotstar

Mouni Roy Stars in a Gripping Spy Thriller Set to Release Soon on Jio Hotstar – Don’t Miss It

Highlights
  • A gripping spy thriller is set across two timelines based
  • The series is inspired by real events, such as a young spy rising
  • A legacy of bravery unfolds as the country's security is under threat
Advertisement

Salakaar is an intense espionage thriller showcasing the story of an Indian spymaster who has time and again proved and saved the country's integrity by protecting the nation's security. It is now a part of the Jio Hotstar. This series is now stated to be coming soon on Jio Hotstar. Directed by Faruk Kabir, Mouni Roy is the lead in the main role. The platform released its first trailer on Jio Hotstar.

When and Where to Watch Salakaar

Salakaar released its first exciting trailer on Jio Hotstar; Mouni Roy is in the lead. However, the day of release is yet to be announced.

Cast and Crew of Salakaar

Salakaar is directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Surag Brahmbhatt. The Cinematographer of the series is Jitan Harmeet Singh. The casting director of the show is Romil Modi. The production design is done by Ashwini Shrivastava, Afroz Haidar, and Kuldeep Jatwa, who are the assistant directors of the series. At the same time, along with the other crew members, Parth Saraf is the music director.

The cast includes Mouni Roy in the lead role of the series, and the other cast has yet to be revealed.

The Storyline of Salakaar

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Salakaar is a Hotstar Specials starring Mouni Roy in the lead role. The series is amongst the most exciting spy thrillers, set across two timelines, connecting two covert operations of a young Indian spy who holds the legacy of a reputed spymaster who once challenged the course of national security. Real events inspire it, and Salakaar promises a different narrative that is filled with integrity, emotions and intensity.

The teaser of the series was quite enjoyable, with a chess motif showcasing an interesting strategy; it will be great to see how the story unfolds over time.

Reception

Salakaar is the story of an Indian spymaster who was derived by the intelligence department to protect India's sovereignty and integrity. The series is yet to be released on Jio Hotstar.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Salakaar, Thriller, Action
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Renders Hint at Design Changes; Storage Options Tipped
YouTube Shorts to Bring Google’s Veo 3 Video Generation Model With Audio Support 'This Summer'
Salakaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mouni Roy Starrer Spy Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Global Launch Scheduled for This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Listed Online, Revealing Design, Specifications
  3. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Discounted on Flipkart: See Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets a Price Cut on Amazon: See Offer
  5. Salakaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mouni Roy Starrer Spy Thriller Online?
  6. Oppo Find X9 Pro Leak Suggests Potential Camera Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. The Hunt- The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case OTT Release Date Revealed
  2. Salakaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mouni Roy Starrer Spy Thriller Online?
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets a Price Cut on Amazon: See Offer
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Listed on Company Site; Design, Specifications Revealed
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Series Tipped to Get Hole-Punch Selfie Camera, Hidden Face ID System
  6. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Available at Discounted Prices on Flipkart: See Offers
  7. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Global Launch Date Announced; Amazon, Flipkart Tease Online Availability in India
  8. Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 AI PC With Intel Core Ultra 9 Chip, Up to GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Launched in India
  9. Google Suffers Setback in Fight Over EU’s EUR 4.1 Billion Fine
  10. Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Reportedly Set for Mid-July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »