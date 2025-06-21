Salakaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mouni Roy Starrer Spy Thriller Online?

Salakaar is an intense espionage thriller showcasing the story of an Indian spymaster who has time and again proved and saved the country's integrity by protecting the nation's security. It is now a part of the Jio Hotstar. This series is now stated to be coming soon on Jio Hotstar. Directed by Faruk Kabir, Mouni Roy is the lead in the main role. The platform released its first trailer on Jio Hotstar.

When and Where to Watch Salakaar

Salakaar released its first exciting trailer on Jio Hotstar; Mouni Roy is in the lead. However, the day of release is yet to be announced.

Cast and Crew of Salakaar

Salakaar is directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Surag Brahmbhatt. The Cinematographer of the series is Jitan Harmeet Singh. The casting director of the show is Romil Modi. The production design is done by Ashwini Shrivastava, Afroz Haidar, and Kuldeep Jatwa, who are the assistant directors of the series. At the same time, along with the other crew members, Parth Saraf is the music director.

The cast includes Mouni Roy in the lead role of the series, and the other cast has yet to be revealed.

The Storyline of Salakaar

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Salakaar is a Hotstar Specials starring Mouni Roy in the lead role. The series is amongst the most exciting spy thrillers, set across two timelines, connecting two covert operations of a young Indian spy who holds the legacy of a reputed spymaster who once challenged the course of national security. Real events inspire it, and Salakaar promises a different narrative that is filled with integrity, emotions and intensity.

The teaser of the series was quite enjoyable, with a chess motif showcasing an interesting strategy; it will be great to see how the story unfolds over time.

Reception

Salakaar is the story of an Indian spymaster who was derived by the intelligence department to protect India's sovereignty and integrity. The series is yet to be released on Jio Hotstar.