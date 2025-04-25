Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Says Deep AI Investments Powering Ad Sales, Soothing Anxious Investors

Google Says Deep AI Investments Powering Ad Sales, Soothing Anxious Investors

Alphabet reaffirmed its ambitious AI build-out plans and backed its $75 billion (roughly Rs. 6,40,362 crore) capex guidance for the year.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 April 2025 14:22 IST
Google Says Deep AI Investments Powering Ad Sales, Soothing Anxious Investors

Photo Credit: Reuters

CEO Sundar Pichai said AI Overviews now have 1.5 billion users per month

Highlights
  • Revenue from Google's mainstay ad business rose 8.5 percent
  • The integration of AI into Google search is key to its advertising appea
  • In March, Google added a new AI-only mode to its search
Advertisement

Google parent Alphabet reassured jittery tech investors that its AI investments were powering returns at its crucial ad business on Thursday, downplaying any impact from global economic uncertainty, for now.

The search giant's first-quarter profit and revenue beat expectations, and the company said it would buy back $70 billion (roughly Rs. 5,97,800 crore) in stock, pushing its shares up four percent after market and adding $75 billion (roughly Rs. 6,40,362 crore) to its market value.

Alphabet reaffirmed its ambitious AI build-out plans and backed its $75 billion (roughly Rs. 6,40,362 crore) capex guidance for the year, offering hopes for investors in Meta and Amazon, whose shares also rose in aftermarket trading.

US President Donald Trump's trade policy has triggered worries of an economic downturn, prompting companies to rethink their spending on advertising. It has also fuelled investor concern that tech giants may have to pause or slow their ambitious AI infrastructure build-outs due to rising costs from tit-for-tat tariffs between the US and China.

Big Tech has continued to defend its aggressive AI investments, saying these were necessary to remain competitive. But analysts have said there are early signs of tech majors pulling back on new data center commitments.

"I saw the narrative around infrastructure spending as being one that was particularly a negative narrative in the market, suggesting that AI investments had peaked and that this was a sign that the bubble was deflating. And I think what Google told us today was it's absolutely not the case," said Will Rhind, CEO of global ETF issuer GraniteShares.

Revenue from Google's mainstay ad business, which makes up nearly three-quarters of its overall revenue, rose 8.5 percent to $66.89 billion (roughly Rs. 5,71,134 crore) in the quarter — a slowdown from the prior quarter's 10.6 percent increase, but still above analysts' expectations for a rise of 7.7 percent.

Still, Google's chief business officer Philipp Schindler told analysts during a conference call the company was not immune to macroeconomic uncertainty.

"The changes to de minimis exemption will obviously cause a slight headwind to our ads business in 2025, primarily from APAC (Asia Pacific)-based retailers," he said, referring to Trump's order this month to end a trade rule allowing low-value packages from China and Hong Kong to enter the US free of duties.

Some of the biggest US advertisers include Chinese e-commerce websites Temu and Shein, and they are sharply cutting their US digital ad spending, industry data showed, in a move that could dent ad revenues at Google and Facebook parent Meta.

Search Revenue Growth 

The integration of AI into Google search is key to its advertising appeal, as it offers advertisers the ability to run more effective campaigns and get more return on their dollars.

CEO Sundar Pichai said AI Overviews, the summaries that appear above traditional hyperlinks to relevant webpages, now have 1.5 billion users per month. In March, Google added a new AI-only mode to its search.

"Search revenue growth continues to be strong despite worries about generative AI platforms, such as ChatGPT, impacting the search business," said David Heger, an analyst at Edward Jones.

Google Cloud reported a 28 percent rise in revenue to $12.26 billion (roughly Rs. 1,04,680 crore), slowing from the 30.1 percent growth reported in the previous quarter. Analysts were expecting the unit to report revenue of $12.27 billion (roughly Rs. 1,04,745 crore), according to LSEG's data compilation.

The company reported total revenue of $90.23 billion (roughly Rs. 7,70,265 crore) for the first quarter, compared to analysts' average estimate of $89.12 billion (roughly Rs. 7,60,782 crore)

Alphabet reported a profit of $2.81 (roughly Rs. 2.81) per share for the January-March period, beating estimates of $2.01 (roughly Rs. 171.59)  per share, according to LSEG data. The firm also said it would raise its quarterly dividend by five percent to 21 cents per share.

The company spent $17.20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,46,824 crore) on capital expenditures in the quarter, a 43 percent increase from the same period a year earlier. 

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Alphabet, Google, AI
iPadOS 19 May Reportedly Bring macOS-Style Menu Bar, Stage Manager 2.0; iPhone to Get External Display Support
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $93,000 as Altcoins Face Market Volatility

Related Stories

Google Says Deep AI Investments Powering Ad Sales, Soothing Anxious Investors
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Debuts
  2. Realme 14T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  3. OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, and More
  4. Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time:Â Check Price, Offers
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Series Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, AI Features
  6. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched on This Date
  8. Honor Pad GT With 11.5-Inch Display Launched Alongside Honor Band 10
  9. Remedy's Co-Op Shooter FBC Firebreak Launches June 17
  10. iPhone 17 Air With Ultra-Slim Design Spotted via These Leaked Dummy Units
#Latest Stories
  1. Another Simple Favor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Stylish Sequel
  2. Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  3. Nintendo Switch 2 Keeps Up Fast Pace With US Pre-Order Sellout
  4. Remedy's Co-Op Shooter FBC Firebreak Launches June 17; Pricing, Editions Detailed
  5. Moto Buds Loop Open-Ear Bose-Tuned Earbuds Launched, Moto Watch Fit Tags Along
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $93,000 as Altcoins Face Market Volatility
  7. Google Says Deep AI Investments Powering Ad Sales, Soothing Anxious Investors
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked After Global Debut
  9. iPadOS 19 May Reportedly Bring macOS-Style Menu Bar, Stage Manager 2.0; iPhone to Get External Display Support
  10. Realme 14T 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »