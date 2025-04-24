Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Upgrades Gemini 2.0 Flash With a Collaborative, Natural Sounding Conversation Style

Google Upgrades Gemini 2.0 Flash With a Collaborative, Natural-Sounding Conversation Style

Google says the updated Gemini 2.0 Flash will offer more fluid and engaging interactions in tune with topics and tasks.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 16:52 IST
Google Upgrades Gemini 2.0 Flash With a Collaborative, Natural-Sounding Conversation Style

Photo Credit: Google

Google suggests asking Gemini 2.0 Flash creative queries to understand the improvement

Highlights
  • Gemini 2.0 Flash was first released in December 2024
  • Currently, the Gemini 2.5 Flash is available in experimental preview
  • Google says the updated AI model is better suited for conversations
Advertisement

Google updated the Gemini 2.0 Flash artificial intelligence (AI) model last week. The new update refines the model's conversational capability and makes it better suited for creative tasks, according to the Mountain View-based tech giant. The company claims that users will notice the difference when talking to the AI about certain topics and tasks. The update comes at a time when the 2.5 Flash AI model is already available to the users of the chatbot, although as an experimental preview.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Becomes More Conversational

On the Gemini update page, the tech giant added a new entry dated April 19 titled “Update to 2.0 Flash in Gemini.” With this update, Google says, the AI model will provide “more natural, collaborative, and adaptive conversational style.” Its biggest impact will be felt during general interactions and while engaging with the chatbot about certain topics.

Google suggests talking to the AI model about interests, a problem at school or work, and a more creative perspective to see the difference in the output. Additionally, the company said the new model is also updated with improved context awareness. This should make it easier to convey the intention behind a query, and the AI should generate more satisfactory responses.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access and test the new AI model. While it does feel more interactive and the responses are slightly more conversational, we were not able to notice any major improvements. However, we briefly tested the AI model, and it could be that the difference becomes more apparent with longer usage.

The tech giant's refinement of the Gemini 2.0 Flash model is an interesting decision. While it is the default model for those on the free tier, and it is available to all Gemini users, 2.0 Flash is also nearing the end of its life cycle. Google has already made the Gemini 2.5 Flash available as an experimental preview, and a stable version will likely be released soon.

In recent times, Google's focus has been on Gemini Live, the two-way real-time voice conversation feature within the AI app. The company has released live video and screen sharing capabilities to the paid users. Separately, it also showcased a prototype of AI Glasses, which is equipped with Gemini Live features, at a TED Talk event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor X70i With Dimensity 7025 Ultra Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Upgrades Gemini 2.0 Flash With a Collaborative, Natural-Sounding Conversation Style
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched
  2. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Price, Features Surface Online Again
  3. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Will Soon Be Available in India, Says Meta
  4. YouTube Introduces New Features to Commemorate 20th Anniversary
  5. Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) in India With These Features
  6. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Advanced Chat Privacy Feature: Here's How It Works
  8. ViewSonic M10 Review: Compact, Classy, and Capable
  9. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Seems to Be a Hit on Steam
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.0 Flash With a Collaborative, Natural-Sounding Conversation Style
  2. HP EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook AI Copilot+ PCs With Latest Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon Chips Launched in India
  3. Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor X70i With Dimensity 7025 Ultra Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. PayPal Rewards Programme for PYUSD Stablecoin Holders Launched in Bid to Boost Adoption
  6. Honor Pad GT With 11.5-Inch Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor Band 10
  7. Google Chrome Worth ‘Upwards of $50 Billion,’ Browser Rival Says
  8. OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Is a Hit on Steam, Tops Global Sales Chart
  10. Nintendo Sees Overwhelming Demand for Switch 2 in Japan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »