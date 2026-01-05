Technology News
Asus Reportedly Pauses Plans to Launch ROG Phone, Zenfone Models in 2026

Asus will reportedly continue to provide software updates and warranty services for its existing smartphone models.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 13:25 IST
Asus Reportedly Pauses Plans to Launch ROG Phone, Zenfone Models in 2026

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 9 series was launched in select global markets in November 2024.

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 9 FE was the last ROG Phone model that was launched
  • Asus will reportedly continue to provide after-sales services
  • The company has yet to reveal the reason behind the move
Asus launched the ROG Phone 9 Pro in select European countries in November 2024, along with the ROG Phone 9, followed by the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE in February 2025. This means that it has been nearly 11 months since the company refreshed its gaming-focused phone lineup. Now, reports suggest that the ROG Phone and the Zenfone lineups might not be updated, at least in 2026. Phone retailers in Taiwan will reportedly stop restocking Asus phones, but the company will continue providing after-sales services, warranty coverages, and promised software updates for its existing models.

Older Asus ROG Phone, Zenfone Models Expected to Receive Software Updates

A DigiTimes report states that the Taiwan-based tech giant will not be launching new smartphones this year as part of its ROG and Zenfone lineups. However, the smartphones that have already been sold or will be sold in the future will reportedly continue to receive OTA software updates, maintenance support, and warranty services. To ensure that its customers are not affected, the tech firm will provide “comprehensive after-sales” support.

The publication also claims that smartphone retailers and distributors in Taiwan will “no longer be able to obtain” Asus' handsets. It's currently unclear whether the tech firm plans to halt production of its existing models.

However, the tech firm has neither revealed the reason behind the plans to pause new smartphone launches, nor has it confirmed whether this is a temporary move. The decision comes at a time when various smartphone makers are trying to find a way around the increasing component costs.

As previously mentioned, the Asus ROG Phone 9 series was unveiled globally in November 2024. At launch, the ROG Phone 9 Pro was priced at EUR 1,200 (about Rs. 1,27,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, while the ROG Phone 9 was priced at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

To recap, the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED LTPO display, delivering up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The phone is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery. It supports 65W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, Asus ROG Phone Series, Asus Zenfone Series, Asus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
CES 2026: LG Brings Back Ultra-Thin Wallpaper OLED, Unveils Gallery TV to Take On Samsung’s Frame

