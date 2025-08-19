Google Docs is introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allows viewers of a document to listen to the content instead of reading it. First announced at the Google Cloud Next 2025 event earlier this year, the Mountain View-based tech giant has finally started rolling out the audio feature to users on the paid tier of Workspace and Gemini subscribers. The AI-powered tool also lets the editors of the document add a “Listen to this tab” button that allows all viewers to listen to the content as well.

Google Docs Offers New Audio Experience

In a blog post on Monday, the tech giant detailed the new feature and highlighted that eligible users will be able to create audio versions of their documents using Gemini in Google Docs. It is currently available to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise users, Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, as well as those with Gemini Education and Education Premium add-ons.

The new audio feature uses Gemini's native voice generation to reimagine the text content in a document into natural-sounding voices. Google is also offering several voice-based personas, including Narrator, Educator, Teacher, Persuader, Explainer, Coach, and Motivator.

Currently only available on the web interface, Docs users can go to Tools and look for the new Audio option in the menu. It is located between Voice Typing and Gemini. The Audio option shows a new “Listen to this tab” option, tapping which opens a mini player.

The pill-shaped player comes with play and pause buttons, a slider indicating the time played/remaining, a button for playback speed, as well as an option to select different voices. Owners and editors of a document can also add the “Listen to this tab” button anywhere to let viewers listen to the content. To do so, they can either go to the Insert menu and look for Audio buttons or just type “@Listen to tab.”

Google says this feature is ideal for those who want to hear the “content out loud, absorb information better while reading, or help catch errors in their writing.” Notably, the feature is only available in the English language and can only convert English text.