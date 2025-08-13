Technology News
English Edition
  Google Reportedly Working on Adding Support for Full Range of Canvas Tools in Gemini's Android App

Google Reportedly Working on Adding Support for Full-Range of Canvas Tools in Gemini’s Android App

Gemini’s Android app users may soon be able to highlight text and request changes from the chatbot.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 August 2025 17:15 IST
Google Reportedly Working on Adding Support for Full-Range of Canvas Tools in Gemini’s Android App

Gemini on Android users will reportedly be able to create apps, quizzes, and infographics via Canvas

Highlights
  • The feature was spotted in the Google app for Android v16.31
  • Currently, Canvas tools are only available via Gemini’s web client
  • Gemini Live was recently integrated with Google Calendar and Maps
Google is reportedly working on improving the Canvas feature within Gemini's Android app. According to the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is expanding the functionality of Canvas, enabling users to create various content formats and even an app within the sandbox-style interface. If true, this new functionality will substantially enhance the overall experience users get via the tool, and they would not have to resort to the desktop version of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for it.

Gemini on Android to Reportedly Get New Features in Canvas

According to an Android Authority report, the new Canvas features were spotted within the Google app for Android version 16.31.75.sa.arm64 beta update. These features are currently under development, so beta testers will not be able to try them out. The publication was able to preview these tools during the teardown process of an Android application package (APK).

gemini canvas android authority Gemini app Canvas

New Canvas features in the Gemini Android app
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

Based on screenshots shared by the publication, it appears that the tech giant is working on increasing the use cases of Canvas via the mobile app. Canvas was first introduced to the web client in March. It was designed as a collaborative space where users and AI can work together on creative and coding projects. Canvas can be used to write content, code, create infographics and more.

However, the feature's full transition to the mobile app has been slow. While users have been able to make inline edits to the generated output and take the AI's assistance to change things around on the website, the app has only allowed users to open the file and copy the text.

As per the report, this could soon change. The publication found that when opening a Canvas file, users can now see options to create a web page, infographic, quiz, Audio Overviews, and even apps using the tool. Although Android Authority was unable to test it, likely, users will also be able to highlight a part of the text and summon Gemini to make changes to it.

Notably, the new features have not been confirmed by Google, and there is no word on when they will be rolled out to users.

Comments

Gemini, Google, Android, Apps, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Reportedly Working on Adding Support for Full-Range of Canvas Tools in Gemini’s Android App
