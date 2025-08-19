Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Launched With ANC, Hands-Free Gemini Support: Price, Specifications

The TWS earbuds support live translation with Listening Mode and Conversation Mode.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 August 2025 09:08 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3 FE sport a stem design instead of the bean-like shape of the original Buds FE

Highlights
  • The earbuds feature active noise cancellation and Galaxy AI support
  • Features include Auto Switch, Crystal Clear Call, and Gemini access
  • Battery is claimed to last up to 8.5 hours without ANC
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE was launched in select global markets on Monday. The latest affordable true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the South Korean tech conglomerate arrive as the successor to the Galaxy Buds FE, which debuted in October 2023. At its core, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE comes with active noise cancellation (ANC) and Galaxy AI features. The TWS earbuds support pinch and swipe gestures. Samsung promises up to 8.5 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000) in the US. This makes the Galaxy Buds 3 FE $50 more expensive than the preceding model, which had a launch price of $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,700).

The TWS earbuds can be purchased in select global markets beginning September 4, in two colour options — Black and Gray.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE do away with the bean-like shape of the TWS earbuds in favour of a stem design. Each earbud is equipped with a dynamic driver and weighs 5g. The charging case has a 41.8g weight. They support pinch interactions via the Blade for making selections. Volume control can also be accessed via a swipe gesture.

As per the company, there is a dedicated pairing button on the cradle for switching between Galaxy devices. The Galaxy Buds 3 FE is also equipped with Auto Switch, which automatically detects the audio activity and transfers the connection to maintain listening continuity across Galaxy devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE supports ANC for ambient noise suppression. It also features Crystal Clear Call technology, which leverages a pre-trained machine learning model to isolate the speaker's voice and drown out the background noise during calls.

The tech giant has incorporated several AI-backed features as well. There is hands-free access to Gemini with a simple “Hey Google” voice command. The TWS earbuds also support live translation with Listening Mode and Conversation Mode.

Samsung said that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE can deliver up to 8.5 hours of playback with ANC turned off, and a total of 30 hours with the charging case. With ANC on, the battery life is reduced to up to 6 hours on a single charge and a total playback time of up to 24 hours.

