Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Ex Google Engineer Faces New US Charges Over Theft of AI Secrets for Chinese Companies

Ex-Google Engineer Faces New US Charges Over Theft of AI Secrets for Chinese Companies

Ding, 38, a Chinese national, was charged by a federal grand jury in San Francisco

By Reuters | Updated: 5 February 2025 13:26 IST
Ex-Google Engineer Faces New US Charges Over Theft of AI Secrets for Chinese Companies

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ding has been charged with seven counts each of economic espionage and theft of trade secrets

Highlights
  • Each economic espionage charge carries a maximum 15-year prison term
  • Each trade secrets charge carries a maximum 10-year term
  • The punishment also entails fines of $5 million, $250,000 respectively
Advertisement

US prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled an expanded 14-count indictment accusing former Google software engineer Linwei Ding of stealing Artificial Intelligence (AI) trade secrets to benefit two Chinese companies he was secretly working for.

Ding, 38, a Chinese national, was charged by a federal grand jury in San Francisco with seven counts each of economic espionage and theft of trade secrets.

Each economic espionage charge carries a maximum 15-year prison term and $5 million (roughly Rs. 43 crore) fine, while each trade secrets charge carries a maximum 10-year term and $250,000 (roughly Rs. 2.18 crore) fine.

The defendant, also known as Leon Ding, was indicted last March on four counts of theft of trade secrets. He is free on bond. Lawyers for Ding did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ding's case was coordinated through an interagency Disruptive Technology Strike Force created in 2023 by the Biden administration.

The initiative was designed to help stop advanced technology from being acquired by countries such as China and Russia, or potentially threatening national security.

Prosecutors said Ding stole information about the hardware infrastructure and software platform that lets Google's supercomputing data centers train large AI models.

Some of the allegedly stolen chip blueprints were meant to give Google an edge over cloud computing rivals Amazon.com and Microsoft, which design their own, and reduce Google's reliance on chips from Nvidia.

Prosecutors said Ding joined Google in May 2019 and began his thefts three years later, when he was being courted to join an early-stage Chinese technology company.

Ding allegedly uploaded more than 1,000 confidential files by May 2023 and later circulated a PowerPoint presentation to employees of a China startup he founded, saying that country's policies encouraged development of a domestic AI industry.

Google was not charged and has said it cooperated with law enforcement.

According to court records describing a Dec. 18 hearing, prosecutors and defense lawyers discussed a "potential resolution" to Ding's case, "but anticipate the matter proceeding to trial."

The case is US v. Ding, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 24-cr-00141.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: US, Google, linwei ding, ai, Espionage
Finance Ministry Asks Employees to Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT, DeepSeek

Related Stories

Ex-Google Engineer Faces New US Charges Over Theft of AI Secrets for Chinese Companies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  3. Apple Rolls Out Invites App for iPhone for Creating Custom Invitations
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  5. Game Changer OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan's Action Film Online
  6. iPhone Users in the US Will Now Have to Pay More to Get AppleCare+
  7. Realme P3 Pro Rear Camera Design Revealed in Leaked Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme P3 Spotted on Geekbench Website With Unknown Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant Being Upgraded With a Contract Intelligence Feature
  4. Nintendo Reportedly Preparing to Meet High Demand for Nintendo Switch 2, Prevent Shortages
  5. Ex-Google Engineer Faces New US Charges Over Theft of AI Secrets for Chinese Companies
  6. Finance Ministry Asks Employees to Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT, DeepSeek
  7. Bitcoin Price Drops to Around $98,000 on Global Exchanges Amid Ongoing US-China Trade Tensions
  8. Apple Hikes Monthly AppleCare+ Subscription Price for All iPhone Models
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specifications Including New 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Leaked Again
  10. Google Pixel 9a Buyers to Get Free Access to YouTube Premium, Fitbit Premium: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »