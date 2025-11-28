Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • US Issues New Patent Guidelines, Says AI Cannot Be Listed as Inventor

US Issues New Patent Guidelines, Says AI Cannot Be Listed as Inventor

The USPTO says AI tools will be treated as equipment, and only human inventors are eligible for patents.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 November 2025 17:00 IST
US Issues New Patent Guidelines, Says AI Cannot Be Listed as Inventor

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Winkler

The USPTO highlights that AI-assisted inventions must list human inventors in patent applications

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New USPTO guidance treats AI as a tool, not a patent inventor
  • Previous 2024 joint-inventor draft has now been rescinded
  • AI is also not eligible for joint inventorship patents
Advertisement

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued new guidelines clarifying how inventions developed with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) systems and tools will be treated under the US patent law. A notice regarding this change to the patent guidelines was published on Friday, highlighting that AI-assistent inventions do not quality the AI system itself to be treated as the inventor. The regulator highlighted that AI systems are viewed as tools and equipments, and they cannot be named in a patent application.

In a notification issued on Friday, the USPTO stated revised patent guidelines for AI-assisted inventions, highlighting that the technology will no longer be evaluated under a separate standard. Now, for inventorship, the same rules as traditional inventions will apply to AI systems. The patent watchdog also said that generative AI systems must be viewed as “tools” used by human inventors, not as inventors themselves. Only a human being who conceived the claimed invention may be named on the patent.

“AI systems, including generative AI and other computational models, are instruments used by human inventors. They are analogous to laboratory equipment, computer software, research databases, or any other tool that assists in the inventive process[..]They may provide services and generate ideas, but they remain tools used by the human inventor who conceived the claimed invention,” the notification stated.

The previously issued guidance from February 2024, which had considered applying a joint-inventor standard when AI is involved, has now been rescinded. The USPTO formally stated that the so-called “Pannu factors” (three criteria from the court case Pannu v. Iolab Corp), used historically to determine whether multiple human co-inventors qualify, do not apply when only one human inventor is involved and AI assistance is used.

Importantly, the agency emphasised there is no separate or modified standard for AI-assisted inventions. Examiners will evaluate inventive contributions using existing criteria, focusing on human conception of the core inventive idea and any improvements being technically described, rather than on the role of AI in generating drafts or suggestions.

Further, while AI assistance is not prohibited, the burden remains on applicants to demonstrate that human creativity and decision-making produced the invention. Generic use of AI tools for drafting, ideation, or data processing does not automatically translate to inventorship or patent eligibility.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence, Patents, US
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
How to Return an Item on Amazon India: Step-by-Step Guide With Pickup and Refund

Related Stories

US Issues New Patent Guidelines, Says AI Cannot Be Listed as Inventor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
  2. Realme C85 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones
  4. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Here Are the Top Deals on Samsung Phones
  5. Black Friday Sale: iPhone 16 Available at a Lower Price on Amazon
  6. Xiaomi Announces HyperOS 3 Release Schedule for Poco Smartphones
  7. Aadhaar App Will Soon Let You Update Your Mobile Number
  8. Apple Opens Noida Store Next Month: Details
  9. US Patent Office Says AI Cannot Be Listed as Inventor
  10. Google Reportedly Applies New Limits to Free Access to Gemini 3 Pro AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. US Issues New Patent Guidelines, Says AI Cannot Be Listed as Inventor
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price Said to Be Lower Than Previously Anticipated
  3. Bitcoin Trades Near $91,500 as Market Shows Signs of Steady Consolidation
  4. OnePlus 15 Reportedly Bags FCC Certification Hinting at Imminent Launch in the US
  5. UIDAI Says New Aadhaar App Will Soon Allow Users to Update Mobile Numbers
  6. Instagram Expands Meta AI Translations to New Languages, Rolls Out New Indian Fonts on Edits App
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Lite to Go on Sale in Delhi at Exclusive Drop Event Set For November 29
  8. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Is Not a Fan of AI Tags in Video Games; Explains Why
  9. Google Reportedly Changes Free Access Limits for Thinking With Gemini 3 Pro AI Model
  10. Oppo A6x Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »