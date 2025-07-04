Google is expected to launch its Pixel 10 series of smartphones in August. A new leak suggests that the Mountain View-based tech giant may introduce several first-party accessories alongside the handsets. Some of these are likely to be new products, while others may receive updated colour options. Among the potential new launches are the Pixel Buds 2a, expected to be a budget offering. The company may also introduce a Pixel Charger and a Pixel Wireless Charger, while the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to debut in a new colour option.

Google Pixel Buds 2a, Pixel Wireless Charger May Launch With Pixel 10 Series

According to a series of X posts by tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin), Google may introduce several new accessories, including a pair of TWS earphones, alongside the Pixel 10 series later this year. The Google Pixel Buds 2a are expected to launch in Fog Light, Hazel, Iris, and Strawberry colour options, as per one of the posts.

The upcoming TWS earphones are likely to succeed the Pixel Buds A-Series, which debuted in June 2021. We do not know much more about the Google Pixel Buds 2a, but they are expected to serve as a more budget-friendly alternative to the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are priced in India at Rs. 22,900.

In another post, the tipster states that the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 may launch in a new Sterling colour option, which will likely be a shade of grey. Currently, the TWS earphones are available in Hazel, Peony and Porcelain colourways.

The Google Pixel Charger could soon be available in a shade called Rock Candy, according to another post by the tipster. He added that the company will likely introduce a Google Pixel Wireless Charger as well. No details about the latter were suggested, but it could be the next generation of Google's Pixel Stand.