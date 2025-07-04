Google recently announced the Battery Performance Programme for the Pixel 6a. Under this initiative, the company will roll out a mandatory update to Android 16 for all Pixel 6a devices to prevent risk of battery overheating. While it was known that eligible users can get free repairs at authorised service centres, we now have an idea of how much the tech giant will offer to those trading in their Pixel 6a for a newer model.

Google Pixel 6a Trade-In Under Battery Performance Programme

Google allows Pixel 6a owners to get a free battery replacement without any additional service charge under its Battery Performance Programme. Those who do not wish to do so can opt for other support options such as device trade-ins. This makes them eligible for a cash compensation or store credit, depending on their preference.

Google's repair and trade-in offers for affected Pixel 6a devices

The company will offer affected Pixel 6a owners $100 (roughly Rs. 8,500) or equivalent amount in their local currency as cash. Alternatively, they can also opt for a Google Store discount code worth $150 (roughly Rs. 12,800) that will go towards their next purchase of a Pixel handset.

However, the final amount would be based on the daily exchange rate at the time of conversion, as per Google. Further, the availability of local currency for cash payments may vary.

To process payments, the tech giant will use a third-party payment platform called Payoneer, and the provider may require collection of personal details such as the Social Security Number in the US or equivalent identification in other regions, in compliance with the financial regulations.

Google has created a page for Pixel 6a owners to check the eligibility of the handsets. They are required to enter their email ID which is associated with the device along with its IMEI number. You can also enter another email address which is not tied to the Pixel 6a in case you're filling the form for a family or friend. However, the company said it “may need to ask you for more information”.

If deemed eligible, the company will enable Pixel 6a owners to proceed in submitting the repair or trade-in claim.