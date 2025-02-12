Technology News
Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and Gemini AI Announcements Expected

Google I/O 2025 will be held on May 20 and 21 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Updated: 12 February 2025 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google will host live streams on both days to include Google I/O 2025’s keynote sessions

Highlights
  • Google I/O is a developer-focused event
  • The hybrid event can be attended offline and viewed via live streams
  • The company could make announcements about Gemma
Google I/O 2025, the company's developer-focused conference, is confirmed to be held on May 20 and 21. The tech giant's annual event will be hosted at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Google has opened registration for the event, which will be held both offline as well as online via live streams. The event typically consists of hardware and software announcements, developer-focused demonstrations and technical sessions, as well as workshops and networking opportunities. Android 16 and Gemini-related announcements are expected during the event.

Google I/O 2025: What to Expect

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant confirmed that Google I/O 2025 will be a two-day event held on Tuesday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 21. The company has also put up a microsite for the event that contains details about the conference, a countdown clock, and a direct link to register for the event.

Historically, the event kicks off with a keynote session by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who highlights the major products and software that will be introduced in the calendar year. The keynote session is expected to start at 10am PT (11:30 pm IST).

New features in Android 16 could be a major focus during the keynote session by Pichai. Google's native AI chatbot Gemini could also be another focus area for the company, with a new Gemini 2.0 AI model expected to be released. Last year, the company introduced the Gemini 1.5 Pro model with a context window of two million tokens.

The microsite also highlights Google AI Studio, open-source Gemma models, and NotebookLM which could see new upgrades during the event. No additional information is available at the moment.

Recently, the company rolled out the Android 16 Beta 1 update to compatible Google Pixel devices. The update introduced a new Live Updates feature which shows the status of ongoing activities such as food delivery apps or Google Maps navigation. This is similar to Apple's Live Activities feature.

Android 16 is also adding the predictive back animation to the back button when using the three-button navigation mode. This was earlier only available with the gesture-based navigation when a user makes the swipe back and hold gesture.

Further reading: Google IO 2025, Google, Android 16, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
