Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Teases New Gemini Features and a More Personalised Assistant Ahead of Google I/O 2025

Google Teases New Gemini Features and a More Personalised Assistant Ahead of Google I/O 2025

Google is expected to reveal “new possibilities for interacting with and leveraging Gemini” at Google I/O.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2025 18:16 IST
Google Teases New Gemini Features and a More Personalised Assistant Ahead of Google I/O 2025

Photo Credit: Google

Recently, Google added Veo 2 and new Gemini Live features for its paid subscribers

Highlights
  • Google I/O 2025 will be held between May 20-21
  • The teaser was shared in a newsletter for Gemini Advanced subscribers
  • Google could introduce new agentic features at its upcoming event
Advertisement

Google has teased the arrival of new Gemini features and capabilities will be unveiled at the upcoming Google I/O 2025 developer conference. According to a report, the information was shared with Gemini Advanced subscribers in the company's April newsletter. The Mountain View-based tech giant teased a “more personalised assistant” and new productivity tools for users. Additionally, the company also hinted at newer ways of interacting with the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Gemini subscribers were recently given access to the Veo 2 model and new Gemini Live features.

Gemini Could Receive New Capabilities at Google I/O 2025

9to5Google reports that the tech giant has informed Gemini Advanced subscribers that they can look forward to new features for the AI chatbot that will be unveiled at its annual developer-focused Google I/O conference. 

“We'll announce a wave of exciting updates that will allow you to experience a more personalised assistant, unlock enhanced productivity, and open up new possibilities for interacting with and leveraging Gemini,” the company said in the newsletter.

While the company did not disclose what these capabilities could mean, “a more personalised assistant” could refer to new features in the Gemini AI assistant in Android devices. It is possible that the AI-powered voice assistant will be able to connect to more apps, and complete more on-device tasks than it currently can.

Similarly, productivity features could refer to the integration of the chatbot with more Google apps and newer features in existing apps. For instance, the tech giant could add a Canvas-like collaboration mode in Google Docs or introduce the ability to generate visual representations of Google Sheets data beyond graphs and charts. With Imagen 3, the company is already in a position to offer the latter.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the teaser is the “possibilities for interacting with and leveraging Gemini.” Currently, users can interact with the AI chatbot via text, images, videos, and voice. However, agentic capabilities in Gemini are still limited to the Deep Research tool. At Google I/O, the company might unveil DeepMind's Project Mariner.

Project Mariner is a Gemini-powered AI agent that can complete several tasks with the user's browser. It is natively multimodal and can understand text, code, images, forms, and other web elements. It is currently a prototype in the alpha testing phase.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Gemini Live, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google IO
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone Production Said to Have Started at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind as Apple Looks to India

Related Stories

Google Teases New Gemini Features and a More Personalised Assistant Ahead of Google I/O 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC Debuts in India
  2. Amazon Launches All-New Kindle Paperwhite in India With These Features
  3. iPhone Production Said to Have Begun at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Gets Privacy Space, 4K Recording on Telephoto Cameras
  5. Google Teases New Gemini Features Ahead of Google I/O Event
  6. EA Lays Off Hundreds of Workers, Cancels Titanfall Game
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's One UI 8 Update Will Reportedly Introduce an AI-Powered Video Summarisation Feature
  2. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India Drops Again; Goes on Sale at This Price From May 1
  3. iPhone 17 Air Spotted in Leaked Hands-on Video, Appears to Be Slimmer Than the iPhone 16 Pro
  4. EA Lays Off Hundreds of Workers at Respawn and Other Studios, Cancels Titanfall Game
  5. Google Teases New Gemini Features and a More Personalised Assistant Ahead of Google I/O 2025
  6. iPhone Production Said to Have Started at New Tata Plant, Foxconn Close Behind as Apple Looks to India
  7. Varunan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Launch in July With Exynos 2500 SoC
  9. Apple Watch SE to Be Refreshed With Bigger Displays, Larger Cases: Report
  10. Far Cry 4 Gets Free 60 FPS Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Ahead of Game Pass Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »