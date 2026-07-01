Google introduced Gemini's personalised image generation feature in April this year. During the announcement, the company confirmed that the AI image generation feature is limited to paid Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra users. That is changing now, as Google confirmed that personalised image generation is rolling out to more users. The feature can be accessed by all users aged 18 and above who are signed in with a personal Google account. Currently, the feature supports a few languages.

Personalised Image Generation Is Now Free of Charge

In an updated support page on Tuesday, Google said that the Gemini app is bringing personalised image creation to more users. With the latest update, all eligible users in the US aged 18 and above can access the personalised image generation in Gemini for free. The feature combines Gemini's Personal Intelligence capabilities with Nano Banana and Google Photos. Previously, this functionality was exclusive to paid Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers.

With the update, users can give simple prompts like 'design my dream house" to get images matching users' needs. Gemini can pull images from Google Photos, and users are not required to manually upload photos alongside the prompt. Gemini will also automatically use relevant context from connected Google apps, reducing the time a user spends providing explanations when using the tool to create content.

The company also unveiled Nano Banana 2 Lite, which is touted as its "fastest, most cost-efficient image model" so far. Google says Nano Banana 2 can be accessed via Google AI Studio, Gemini API and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. Meanwhile, customers will also get access to the new model in the Gemini and Search app, while using AI mode.

To generate an image, the user can head to gemini.google.com> click Add Files (+)> Create image and enter a prompt to generate an image with Nano Banana 2.

The personalised image creation is available for users aged 18 or older who are signed in with a personal Google account. At present, it supports languages including Arabic, Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Turkish.

Users are advised to start prompts with words like draw, generate, or create to get the best results. Users can specify styles such as photorealistic, watercolour painting, charcoal sketch, or cartoon sketch.

Google first introduced personalised image generation in April this year, limited to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers. The feature is now expanding to all users in the US, and could be available in other regions in the future.