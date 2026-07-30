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Google Rolls Out Lyria 3.5 AI Music Model in Flow Music With Richer Melodies and Vocals

Google first unveiled Lyria in 2023 as a music generation model from Google DeepMind before launching Lyria 3 earlier this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 16:06 IST
Google Rolls Out Lyria 3.5 AI Music Model in Flow Music With Richer Melodies and Vocals

Photo Credit: Flow Music

Google has not confirmed Lyria 3.5 for Gemini yet

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Highlights
  • Lyria 3.5 is claimed to create richer and more natural melodies
  • Users can better control song tempo and duration
  • Flow Music now offers more advanced editing tools
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Google has introduced Lyria 3.5, the latest version of its AI music generation model, with improvements aimed at making AI-created songs sound more natural and expressive. The update enhances melody generation, lyric quality, vocal performance and creative controls while expanding the ways users can shape their music. Lyria 3.5 is rolling out through Google Flow Music from today. The release builds on the company's earlier Lyria models and continues its efforts to improve AI-powered music creation.

Google Lyria 3.5 Debuts With Improved Music Generation Features

According to a Google blog post, the latest Lyria 3.5 model improves melody generation with more detailed compositions while producing lyrics that stay closer to user prompts and follow a more consistent song structure. Google also said the model produces more expressive vocals with improved pronunciation. Users can now exercise greater control over the tempo and duration of generated tracks through Flow Music.

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The launch also reflects Google's broader plans for Flow Music, which now offers more than simple AI song generation. The platform already lets users edit individual parts of a track, rewrite or translate lyrics, change instruments and refine music without recreating an entire composition. At Google I/O 2026, the company also introduced conversational editing tools for music videos and more precise controls for modifying individual elements within a track.

Google first unveiled Lyria in 2023 as a music generation model from Google DeepMind before launching Lyria 3 earlier this year with support for creating songs from text prompts, images and videos. The model could also generate lyrics, vocals and cover art while allowing users to adjust the genre, mood and tempo. Google later released Lyria 3 Pro, extending song length to three minutes and adding more creative controls for paid Gemini subscribers. Lyria has since expanded to YouTube Shorts through Dream Track and to Google Vids for AI-generated background music.

Google has not confirmed whether Lyria 3.5 will replace Lyria 3 Pro across Gemini or its developer platforms. The company also said Google AI Plus, AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers receive access to different Flow Music subscription tiers.

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Further reading: Google, Google Lyria 3 5, Lyria 3 5, Google Flow Music, Google DeepMind
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Google Rolls Out Lyria 3.5 AI Music Model in Flow Music With Richer Melodies and Vocals
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