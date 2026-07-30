Technology News
English Edition

Sony Hikes Price of PS5 Standard Edition in India by Rs. 15,000

PS5 standard edition now costs Rs. 69,990 in India.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 July 2026 11:50 IST
Sony Hikes Price of PS5 Standard Edition in India by Rs. 15,000

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony has raised prices of PS5 consoles multiple times over the last year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • PS5 standard edition price has been hiked by Rs. 15,000
  • The revised price of the PS5 digital edition is unconfirmed
  • Sony hiked price of the PS5 in the US, the UK, other regions this year
Advertisement

Sony has hiked the price of its PS5 console multiple times in several markets over the past year amidst ongoing memory and storage shortages due to AI demand. The PlayStation parent raised prices of the console in the US, the UK, Japan, Southeast Asia, and other regions earlier this year. Now the price hike has hit India, as well. The standard edition of the PS5 now costs Rs. 69,990 in the country, up by Rs. 15,000.

The disc version of the PS5 has been listed on Sony's official ShopAtSC store at the revised price. The standard edition console was earlier priced at Rs. 54,990. That amounts to a nearly 28 percent hike.

The standard edition PS5 can be seen on the ShopAtSC website but is currently out of stock. The digital edition of the console, which comes without a disc drive, is not listed on the storefront, so the revised price for the console is yet unconfirmed.

PS5 Price Hikes

The price of PS5 digital edition was hiked in India in July last year. The console went up from Rs. 44,990 to Rs. 49,990 — a hike of Rs. 5,000. Sony did not raise the price of the standard edition PS5 in the country at the time.

However, the Japanese company has since raised the price of the PS5, PS5 Pro, and even the PlayStation Portal remote player several times across markets.

In April last year, Sony raised prices of PS5 consoles in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia, and New Zealand citing “challenging economic environment.”

Earlier this year in March, prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal were hiked in multiple regions, including the US, the UK, and Japan. In the US, the standard edition PS5 went up to $649.99 while the digital edition was revised to $599.99. Sony blamed the “global economic landscape” for the price rise at the time.

In April, the company raised prices of PS5 hardware in Southeast Asia across Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam, but prices were not raised in India.

Gaming and PC hardware prices have skyrocketed over the last year due to RAM and storage shortages driven by intense AI demand. Prices of gaming PCs, GPUs, handhelds, and consoles like PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 have gone up in that time. Last month, Valve launched the Steam Machine, a PC/console hybrid, at $1,049, and said the price reflected the cost of components.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PS5 Price Hike, PS5 Price in India, PlayStation, Sony, PS5 Standard Edition, India
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Upgrades Gemini for macOS With Ability to Transcribe, Refine Natural Language Voice Inputs, and More

Related Stories

Sony Hikes Price of PS5 Standard Edition in India by Rs. 15,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Lite With a 6,500mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  2. Redmi K100 Pro Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  3. Here's How Much the Vivo S2 Could Cost in India: See Expected Features
  4. Pixel 11 Pro Gets New 'Ask More of Your Phone' Teaser Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo S2 5G Colour Options, Dimensions Surface Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Sony Hikes Price of PS5 Standard Edition in India by Rs. 15,000
  7. WhatsApp Testing Home Screen Voice Message Widget for Android Users: Report
  8. Oppo A7 Pro Max Will Launch on This Date: See Colourways, Storage Options
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Confirms Plans for a Family of AI Hardware Products
  2. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G India Launch Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. iQOO Z11 Lite With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  4. Asus Pad India Price, RAM and Storage Variants Revealed; Sales Begin August 6
  5. Bitcoin Holds Above $63,000 as Fed Pause Lifts Crypto Market Sentiment
  6. Xbox Revenue Declines 10 Percent, but Microsoft CEO Expects Gaming Division to Return to Growth by End of FY27
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE to Reportedly Cost More Than Its Predecessor; Price, Launch Timeline Leaks
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Leak Reveals Design Ahead of Expected Launch
  9. Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI Launches Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 AI Model With Improved Speech Reasoning and More
  10. Huawei Nova 16 SE Launch Date Confirmed; Pre-Orders Begin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »