Sony Hikes Price of PS5 Standard Edition in India by Rs. 15,000

Sony has hiked the price of its PS5 console multiple times in several markets over the past year amidst ongoing memory and storage shortages due to AI demand. The PlayStation parent raised prices of the console in the US, the UK, Japan, Southeast Asia, and other regions earlier this year. Now the price hike has hit India, as well. The standard edition of the PS5 now costs Rs. 69,990 in the country, up by Rs. 15,000.

The disc version of the PS5 has been listed on Sony's official ShopAtSC store at the revised price. The standard edition console was earlier priced at Rs. 54,990. That amounts to a nearly 28 percent hike.

The standard edition PS5 can be seen on the ShopAtSC website but is currently out of stock. The digital edition of the console, which comes without a disc drive, is not listed on the storefront, so the revised price for the console is yet unconfirmed.

PS5 Price Hikes

The price of PS5 digital edition was hiked in India in July last year. The console went up from Rs. 44,990 to Rs. 49,990 — a hike of Rs. 5,000. Sony did not raise the price of the standard edition PS5 in the country at the time.

However, the Japanese company has since raised the price of the PS5, PS5 Pro, and even the PlayStation Portal remote player several times across markets.

In April last year, Sony raised prices of PS5 consoles in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia, and New Zealand citing “challenging economic environment.”

Earlier this year in March, prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal were hiked in multiple regions, including the US, the UK, and Japan. In the US, the standard edition PS5 went up to $649.99 while the digital edition was revised to $599.99. Sony blamed the “global economic landscape” for the price rise at the time.

In April, the company raised prices of PS5 hardware in Southeast Asia across Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam, but prices were not raised in India.

Gaming and PC hardware prices have skyrocketed over the last year due to RAM and storage shortages driven by intense AI demand. Prices of gaming PCs, GPUs, handhelds, and consoles like PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 have gone up in that time. Last month, Valve launched the Steam Machine, a PC/console hybrid, at $1,049, and said the price reflected the cost of components.