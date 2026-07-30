Google Lens is a popular tool that lets you use your smartphone camera or a photo to identify objects and translate text. Recent user reports on social media platforms suggest that Google Lens has not been functioning properly on Chrome. A bug seems to have affected the image search tool for some users on the Web. Users have also reported issues with accessing the Google Lens icon in the address bar. Google has acknowledged the problem and confirmed that it is working on a fix.

Chrome Users Report Google Lens Glitches

Users took to Reddit to report issues with the Google Lens tool on Chrome. A Redditor named Rojan97 has pointed out a Google Lens bug that affects the image translation feature. The user states that opening a translated image in Google Lens from Chrome's new Tab page shows a full-image preview and the collapse function stops working. The user gets stuck with a window blocking the view of the translated image.

The Redditor states that the problem has been persisting for about a month. Another issue is highlighted with the Google Lens icon in Chrome's search bar. After a search, the Lens icon that appears on the right side of the address bar reportedly becomes nonfunctional for users. "Basically, when I try to click on the collapse arrow, nothing happens", the user said. The post also includes screenshots showing the issue.

Currently, it is unclear how many users are affected by this bug on Google Lens. Google has responded to the Reddit post confirming that it is aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

Google Lens can be accessed on Chrome by clicking the Lens icon in the address bar or right-clicking an image on a webpage and selecting Search with Google Lens. This free tool can be used to search for and identify objects, find matching products, translate text, and copy text. This tool was officially launched in 2017 and is available via the Google app, Google Photos, or Chrome.