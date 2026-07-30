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Asus Pad India Price, RAM and Storage Variants Revealed; Sales Begin August 6

Asus Pad features a 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED display

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 14:25 IST
Asus Pad India Price, RAM and Storage Variants Revealed; Sales Begin August 6

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Pad has a 13-megapixel rear camera

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Highlights
  • Asus Pad carries 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • Asus Pad runs on Android 16
  • It has four speakers
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Asus has announced the price and availability details of the Asus Pad in India. The Android tablet, which was first launched at Computex 2026 last month, is set to go on sale starting August 6. It will be available in two RAM and storage configurations in the country. The Asus Pad runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and carries a 9,000mAh battery. It features a 12.2-inch display with 2.8K resolution. 

Asus Pad Price in India

Asus Pad costs Rs. 45,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 49,990. It is confirmed to go on sale starting August 6 on Flipkart, Asus eShop, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and authorised retail partners.

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The company confirmed that the Asus Pad will be available with up to 12 months No Cost EMI offer, starting at Rs. 3,833 per month.

Asus Pad Specifications

The Asus Pad runs on Android 16 and features a 12.2-inch 2.8K (1,840x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is touted to deliver 600 nits of typical brightness and 2,000 nits peak brightness. It covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is TÜV-certified for Low Flicker and Low Blue Light. The screen supports touchscreen input with the Asus Pen 2.0 and newer styluses.

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset powers the Asus Pad. It carries 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Users can expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Asus Pad has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The selfie shooter also supports the face unlock feature.

Connectivity options available in the Asus Pad include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. It has four speakers supporting Dolby Atmos 360-degree cinematic audio. Available sensors are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor. 

Asus Pad features a 9,000mAh lithium-polymer battery with 45W USB Type-C fast charging support. The tablet measures 271.1 x 182.4 x 6.5mm and weighs 523g.

Asus Pad

Asus Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1840 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
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Further reading: Asus Pad, Asus Pad Price in India, Asus Pad Specifications, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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