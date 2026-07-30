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  • iQOO Z11 Lite With 6,500mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

iQOO Z11 Lite With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

iQOO Z11 Lite is now on sale in India via Amazon and the iQOO India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 14:26 IST
iQOO Z11 Lite With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Lite features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 Lite sports a 6.74-inch display
  • iQOO Z11 Lite features a MediaTek SoC
  • iQOO Z11 Lite supports 44W wired fast charging
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iQOO Z11 Lite was launched in India on July 24 as the second addition to the Vivo sub-brand's iQOO Z11 series, joining the iQOO Z11x 5G. Now, the new smartphone is on sale in the country via multiple online and offline retail channels. The tech firm has also revealed the launch offers and EMI options that customers can avail while purchasing the new iQOO Z11 Lite. The handset is offered in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset. The smartphone also supports 44W wired fast charging. It carries a dual rear camera system.

iQOO Z11 Lite Price in India, Offers

iQOO Z11 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 19,499 for the base variant, which offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 21,499. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 24,499. The company is offering an instant discount of flat Rs. 1,500 with Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. Moreover, customers can avail of up to three months of no-cost EMI options.

VoltiQOO Z11 Lite Discussion
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The new handset is on sale in India via Amazon and the iQOO India online store. The iQOO Z11 Lite is offered in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame colour options.

iQOO Z11 Lite Specifications, Features

The iQOO Z11 Lite is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Vivo's latest Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The handset sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, which is built on a process. The iQOO Z11 Lite also features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of 2.2 internal storage.

In the camera department, the iQOO Z11 Lite is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony IMX852 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera has been paired with a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera, which features a GC6163B sensor and an f/3.0 aperture. The iQOO Z11 Lite also carries a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, too.

The iQOO Z11 Lite is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It is claimed to ship with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and GPS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and a gyroscope. It measures 167.4×77.1×8.39mm and weighs about 209g.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11 Lite, iQOO, iQOO Z11 Lite First Sale, iQOO Z11 Lite Price in India, iQOO Z11 Lite India Launch, iQOO Z11 Lite Specifications, iQOO Z11 Lite Offers
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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