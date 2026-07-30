Vivo S2 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon as the company's first S-series offering in nearly six years. In recent weeks, teaser images and key specifications of the upcoming handset have been leaked. Although its official launch date remains under wraps, the handset's colourways and dimensions have now surfaced. In a separate leak, a tipster has also revealed the pricing and complete specifications of the upcoming Vivo S2 5G.

Vivo S2 5G Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch

Industry sources suggest that the Vivo S2 5G will cater towards India's younger audience. It could sport a 3D Curved AMOLED screen. It is expected to have slim bezels to deliver an edge-to-edge immersive viewing experience. The upcoming handset may come in three colour options — Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White.

In terms of dimensions, the Silk White colourway of the Vivo S2 5G is expected to measure 8.10mm in thickness and tip the scales at 199g. Meanwhile, the Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze shades could measure 7.99mm and weigh 197g.

Vivo S2 5G Price in India (Leaked)

According to tipster PassionateGeekz, the Vivo S2 5G price in India could be set at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM and onboard storage variant. It is also expected to be available with 256GB of storage, priced at Rs. 55,999.

The tipster claimed that these are the retail prices of the upcoming handset, before any bank discounts or introductory offers.

Vivo S2 5G Features, Specifications (Leaked)

The tipster claims the Vivo S2 5G will sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Notably, it was previously tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood.

On the optics front, the upcoming handset could sport a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. This contradicts previous leaks, which suggested an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Vivo handset is expected to have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The leaked specifications also reveal an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The Vivo S2 5G is said to pack a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge. It could also come with reverse wired charging capabilities.

Per previous reports, the Vivo S2 5G will have a matte finish on the rear panel. Leaked images of its dummy unit suggest a slightly raised pill-shaped horizontal camera module at the top of the rear panel. The two camera lenses are placed on the left side, while another circular element, which appears to be a light ring, is positioned on the right.