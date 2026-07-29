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  • Gemini Can Now Read, Summarise, and Draft Replies to Comments in Google Docs 

Gemini Can Now Read, Summarise, and Draft Replies to Comments in Google Docs 

Gemini-powered comment workflows are currently available for Google Docs users with edit access.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 19:53 IST
Gemini Can Now Read, Summarise, and Draft Replies to Comments in Google Docs 

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini-powered comment workflows are rolling out starting today

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Highlights
  • Google added Gemini-powered comment workflows in Google Docs
  • New features can be accessed from Gemini side panel in Google Docs
  • You can ask Gemini to insert comments on your behalf
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Google has been bringing Gemini capabilities across its platforms. Most recently, the company has added AI-powered comment management to Google Docs. The new Gemini-powered comment workflows in Google Docs are designed to help users quickly understand and respond to feedback from collaborators. It lets Gemini read comments and suggest replies on documents on behalf of the user. It can also assist by reading a document and leaving feedback as comments.

Google Docs Can Now Summarise Comments and Draft Replies With Gemini AI

Google announced in its Workspace Updates blog that it is adding Gemini-powered comment workflows in Google Docs. With this update, Gemini can read, summarise, and act on comments throughout the document. Google has also embedded a video in the blog showcasing the new Gemini-powered comment workflows in action.

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The new features allow users to ask Gemini to summarise comment threads, extract key themes, or identify unresolved issues. It also lets users add comments on behalf of the user. It can be used to respond to open comment threads with drafts generated by Gemini.

Users can ask Gemini to suggest updates to document content based on reviewer feedback. Gemini will generate suggested edits for you to review, approve, and apply to your document.

Users can access these features by entering queries from the bottom bar or the Gemini side panel in Google Docs. Google has also added proactive nudges to summarise comments when opening a new document or generate draft replies when clicking into an existing comment thread.

Currently, Gemini-powered comment workflows are available to Google Docs users with edit access. The new capabilities are currently rolling out and may take up to 15 days to become available to all eligible users. It is confirmed to be available to all Google Workspace Business Standard and Business Plus, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus users.

Google AI Pro for Education users and Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers can also use Gemini-powered comment workflows in Google Docs.

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Further reading: Google Docs, Gemini, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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