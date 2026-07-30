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Google Upgrades Gemini for macOS With Ability to Transcribe, Refine Natural Language Voice Inputs, and More

Google is gradually rolling out the new update to all Mac users globally.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 11:27 IST
Google Upgrades Gemini for macOS With Ability to Transcribe, Refine Natural Language Voice Inputs, and More

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini for macOS can now generate context-based transcriptions

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Highlights
  • Gemini for macOS’ new feature resembles the Rambler tool
  • Gemini for macOS was recently upgraded with Gemini Spark
  • Gemini for macOS app was launched earlier this year
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Google upgraded the Gemini for macOS with the introduction of Gemini Spark, the personal AI agent for Apple desktops and laptops, which was first showcased during the keynote presentation of this year's Google I/O. The dedicated Gemini AI app for the platform was launched earlier this year in April, making it relatively new compared to its rivals. Now, the Mountain View tech giant has released a new update for the Gemini for macOS app. Rolling out to all users globally, the update lets Gemini for macOS transcribe natural-language voice inputs and use on-screen context to generate better responses.

Gemini for macOS Update: What's New

In a blog post on Wednesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced a new update for the Gemini for macOS app, bringing new capabilities to the AI chatbot on Apple's desktops and laptops. The update is currently being rolled out to all users globally. It upgrades the Gemini for macOS app with the ability to generate transcriptions from a user's natural language voice inputs.

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Google says that the feature will allow users to “create, edit, and summarise” with the Gemini for macOS app, regardless of the app the user is currently using. To access the ability, users must long-press the function key on their macOS device, and then they can “speak naturally into any window” on their device. The “intelligent dictation” functionality is turned on by default, the tech giant said.

The new Gemini for macOS ability is similar to the Rambler tool, which was first unveiled during this year's Android Show: I/O Edition event. For reference, Gemini for macOS will be able to correct words and remove unnecessary phrases like "um," "ah", and "like”. It will be able to refine text converted from speech for users on macOS devices. It will also be capable of removing formatted text automatically.

Apart from this, the new update also allows Gemini for macOS to transcribe “intelligently” by using the context on the screen of the user's device. This is an opt-in functionality, which can be turned on by enabling Gemini Reasoning in the Settings menu. Users will be able to extract and summarise information, highlight local files, images, and documents on their macOS device.

Moreover, users can compose, rewrite, and highlight text anywhere on their screen and use voice inputs to rewrite it, tweak the tone, and copy-paste the refined text. Similarly, the new update allows Gemini for macOS users to use voice prompts to generate and edit images and iterate on a design on their macOS device.

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Further reading: Gemini for macOS, Gemini AI, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Google Upgrades Gemini for macOS With Ability to Transcribe, Refine Natural Language Voice Inputs, and More
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