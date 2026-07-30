Flipkart Pay Later Launched in India With Flexible Repayment Options

Flipkart has launched Flipkart Pay Later in India. This latest service is designed to provide a flexible credit option for customers. With this update, shoppers can complete purchases and choose convenient repayment options embedded directly at checkout. Flipkart Pay Later service is confirmed to be available on different platforms. The company has launched the credit service in partnership with PayU Finance. Customers can avail three repayment options under this programme.

Flipkart Launches New Pay Later Service

Through a blog post on Thursday, Flipkart Group has announced the launch of Flipkart Pay Later. This service will be available on Flipkart, Myntra, and Flipkart Minutes. It offers three repayment options.

The first one is the Pay Later service, which offers up to 30 days to repay everyday purchases. The Pay in 3 option splits the bill into three instalments. The third option is EMI plans that offer instalments from three to 12 months for higher-value products such as smartphones, electronics, home appliances, and furniture. The EMI plan can also be used for frequent, lower-value purchases across Flipkart Minutes, fashion, beauty, home, and general merchandise categories.

As mentioned, the Flipkart Pay Later programme was launched in association with PayU Finance, the NBFC arm of PayU.

Flipkart already allow buyers to make payments using UPI, wallets, credit and debit cards, net banking and EMI offers. The e-commerce company offers cash on delivery (COD) for select eligible products and locations. Flipkart gift cards and vouchers can be redeemed during checkout.

The launch of Flipkart Pay Later comes just days before the company's Freedom Sale kicks off in India. The annual sale is set to begin on August 8. The Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members are expected to get 24 hours' early access to the offers starting August 7. The end date of the sale has not been revealed yet. Payments made using SBI credit cards are confirmed to get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases.

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