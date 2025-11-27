Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Maps Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Support for All Navigation Modes

Google Maps Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Support for All Navigation Modes

Users can find information while they drive, walk, or ride a two-wheeler using Gemini in Google Maps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 09:43 IST
Google Maps Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Support for All Navigation Modes

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini in Google Maps replaces the legacy Google Assistant

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can now control navigation and share ETA using voice in Maps
  • Gemini works across all navigation modes, including driving and walking
  • Drivers can report accidents or disruptions using natural language
Advertisement

Google announced earlier this month that Gemini would replace Google Assistant as the primary artificial intelligence (AI) assistant in Maps. This change is now finally said to be taking place. According to a report, Gemini is now available to help users in Google Maps, enabling them to start navigation to a destination, find places along the route, and share estimated time of arrival (ETA) with others, using simple voice-based commands.

Gemini for Navigation in Google Maps

According to a 9to5Google report, Gemini for Google Maps is now rolling out to devices. The publication cited its availability on one of their devices for a single account. Gadgets 360, however, could not confirm the availability of the AI assistant in Maps on multiple devices and accounts.

The Mountain View-based tech giant has also updated its support page to offer more information. The feature, first introduced for the Driving mode, will now be available to all navigation modes in Google Maps. The company said that users can find information while they drive, walk, or ride a two-wheeler.

Here's how to use Gemini in Google Maps:

  1. Open the Google Maps app on your Android phone or tablet
  2. In navigation mode, say “Hey Google” or tap the microphone button to invoke the AI assistant
  3. Ask Gemini to help with anything

As per the company, Google Maps uses the Gemini language and voice preferences pre-set for the signed-in account. Users can change the language of the AI assistant if they wish to. Further, the chatbot provides responses based on their precise location preferences.

Google says Gemini in Maps enhances the hands-free experience and makes it easier to navigate by eliminating the need to remember and speak out specific phrases. The chatbot can translate text messages into another language, ask for recommendations about places along the route with complex instructions, and even activate the conversational Gemini Live experience without having to tap a button.

Drivers can also report traffic disruptions with Gemini. It accepts simple natural language commands like “I see an accident” or “Looks like there's flooding ahead”. The AI assistant is also integrated with the Calendar and can automatically add events to your schedule. It also allows you to catch up with news and sports without taking your hands off the wheel.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Gemini, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Reportedly Get a Triple Rear Camera System; May Debut With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Sensor

Related Stories

Google Maps Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Support for All Navigation Modes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. Poco F8 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Alongside F8 Pro
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Debut With a Triple Rear Camera System
  4. Poco Pad X1, Pad M1 Launched With Snapdragon Chips At This Price
  5. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  6. Here's When Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta May Release
  7. iQOO 15 Review
  8. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  9. OnePlus Ace 6T Will Launch on This Date: See Expected Specifications
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Could Launch Soon in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Get Super Fast Charging 3.0 Upgrade; Tips One UI 8.5 Code
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Set for Early December; Key Specifications, Features Confirmed
  3. Eighth-Generation iPad Mini With OLED Display Could Launch in Q3 2026, Tipster Claims
  4. Apple Challenges India’s Antitrust Penalty Law That Could Cost It $38 Billion: Report
  5. Amazon Black Friday 2025: Early Deals Live; Discounts on PlayStation 5, Smartphones, Laptops and More
  6. Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Rollout Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  7. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Pixel 10 and More
  8. Google Maps Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Support for All Navigation Modes
  9. Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Reportedly Get a Triple Rear Camera System; May Debut With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Sensor
  10. NASA’s Perseverance May Have Found Its First Meteorite on Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »