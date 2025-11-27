Google announced earlier this month that Gemini would replace Google Assistant as the primary artificial intelligence (AI) assistant in Maps. This change is now finally said to be taking place. According to a report, Gemini is now available to help users in Google Maps, enabling them to start navigation to a destination, find places along the route, and share estimated time of arrival (ETA) with others, using simple voice-based commands.

Gemini for Navigation in Google Maps

According to a 9to5Google report, Gemini for Google Maps is now rolling out to devices. The publication cited its availability on one of their devices for a single account. Gadgets 360, however, could not confirm the availability of the AI assistant in Maps on multiple devices and accounts.

The Mountain View-based tech giant has also updated its support page to offer more information. The feature, first introduced for the Driving mode, will now be available to all navigation modes in Google Maps. The company said that users can find information while they drive, walk, or ride a two-wheeler.

Here's how to use Gemini in Google Maps:

Open the Google Maps app on your Android phone or tablet In navigation mode, say “Hey Google” or tap the microphone button to invoke the AI assistant Ask Gemini to help with anything

As per the company, Google Maps uses the Gemini language and voice preferences pre-set for the signed-in account. Users can change the language of the AI assistant if they wish to. Further, the chatbot provides responses based on their precise location preferences.

Google says Gemini in Maps enhances the hands-free experience and makes it easier to navigate by eliminating the need to remember and speak out specific phrases. The chatbot can translate text messages into another language, ask for recommendations about places along the route with complex instructions, and even activate the conversational Gemini Live experience without having to tap a button.

Drivers can also report traffic disruptions with Gemini. It accepts simple natural language commands like “I see an accident” or “Looks like there's flooding ahead”. The AI assistant is also integrated with the Calendar and can automatically add events to your schedule. It also allows you to catch up with news and sports without taking your hands off the wheel.