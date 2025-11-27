The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is rumoured to be in development as the top-of-the-line model in the latest Xiaomi 17 series. While its launch schedule currently remains under wraps, a recent leak has shed light on what its camera specifications could be upon its debut. As per a report, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be equipped with a triple rear camera system. It could be headlined by a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak

According to a XiaomiTime report, leaked images of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra photography kit reveal the lack of any opening for a fourth sensor. This suggests that the handset could feature a triple rear camera setup, marking a big shift from the quad-camera unit on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

It is believed that the China-based company aims to focus on the optimisation of specific focal lengths and sensor sizes rather than simply the number of cameras. The report adds that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra cameras were tested under the codename “Nezha” during their development process.

It reveals that the purported handset may sport a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an OVX10500U sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a S5KHPE sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an OV50M or S5KJN5 sensor.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also rumoured to pack a 50-megapixel OV50M front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The latest leak corroborates a previous report, which suggested that the handset would get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is rumoured to feature 4x4 RMSC support for “multi-focal-length lossless zoom” and "telephoto macro" capabilities. The sensor may offer improved magnification ratios and focus range, along with a “high dynamic range”.

Another recent report claimed Xiaomi 17 Ultra will get a quad-camera system, featuring three 50-megapixel lenses and a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter. The latest leak, however, dismisses these claims.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is rumoured to be launched in 2026 as the successor to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. It is expected to join other models in the Xiaomi 17 series, which currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.