Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Reportedly Get a Triple Rear Camera System; May Debut With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Sensor

Xiaomi 17 Ultra's telephoto camera is believed to offer multi-focal-length lossless zoom and telephoto macro capabilities.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 09:02 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Reportedly Get a Triple Rear Camera System; May Debut With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Sensor

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured) arrived earlier this year with Leica branding

Highlights
  • A 200MP telephoto camera is reported to headline the Xiaomi 17 Ultra
  • Other sensors may include a 50MP primary and a 50MP ultra-wide lens
  • The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch in 2026
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is rumoured to be in development as the top-of-the-line model in the latest Xiaomi 17 series. While its launch schedule currently remains under wraps, a recent leak has shed light on what its camera specifications could be upon its debut. As per a report, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be equipped with a triple rear camera system. It could be headlined by a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak

According to a XiaomiTime report, leaked images of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra photography kit reveal the lack of any opening for a fourth sensor. This suggests that the handset could feature a triple rear camera setup, marking a big shift from the quad-camera unit on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

It is believed that the China-based company aims to focus on the optimisation of specific focal lengths and sensor sizes rather than simply the number of cameras. The report adds that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra cameras were tested under the codename “Nezha” during their development process.

It reveals that the purported handset may sport a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an OVX10500U sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a S5KHPE sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an OV50M or S5KJN5 sensor.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also rumoured to pack a 50-megapixel OV50M front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The latest leak corroborates a previous report, which suggested that the handset would get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is rumoured to feature 4x4 RMSC support for “multi-focal-length lossless zoom” and "telephoto macro" capabilities. The sensor may offer improved magnification ratios and focus range, along with a “high dynamic range”.

Another recent report claimed Xiaomi 17 Ultra will get a quad-camera system, featuring three 50-megapixel lenses and a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter. The latest leak, however, dismisses these claims.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is rumoured to be launched in 2026 as the successor to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. It is expected to join other models in the Xiaomi 17 series, which currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Launch, Xiaomi 17
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
