Google Maps can cause your smartphone's battery to drain quickly during navigation, due to its continuous GPS usage and screen activity. To help users conserve battery in such situations, Google may soon introduce a new feature on Maps. A recent APK teardown of the app for Android smartphones suggests that a new feature aimed at reducing power consumption is currently in the works. This could help users add an extra hour or two of battery life on long drives. It is unclear if Google will make it available in the public version.

Google Maps Could Get a Battery Saving Feature

During an APK teardown of the Google Maps app for Android, Android Authority discovered a new 'Power saving mode' that is currently in development. The evidence of the feature was found omn version 25.44.03.824313610, which is a beta release. Strings found in the code indicate that this mode will reduce on-screen information to display essential navigation details like upcoming turns to save battery usage.

The feature is likely to be activated by pressing the power button while driving, according to the publication. Users may also be able to activate the power saving mode directly within the Google Maps app. The screenshots included in the report show that the UI shifts to a monochrome design, stripping away colour to conserve battery. A lot of text on the app, including street names, appear to be removed, keeping only essential navigation elements.

Power saving mode in Google Maps is likely to be especially useful for long trips where conserving battery is crucial. However, it's still unclear if Google plans to roll out this feature in the stable public version.

Google Maps has seen several updates coming to its platform this year. In August, the company integrated Gemini Live into Maps, improving the real-time assistance.

Earlier in March, Google introduced AI-powered features to improve travel planning. AI Overviews in Search, Maps, and Lens are added and upgraded to provide better trip suggestions with personalised recommendations.