  Character.AI Introduces Stories, a New Interactive and Shareable Storytelling Format

Character.AI Introduces Stories, a New Interactive and Shareable Storytelling Format

Stories are visual, multi-path format where users can play out fictional stories of their favourite characters.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 November 2025 14:18 IST
Character.AI Introduces Stories, a New Interactive and Shareable Storytelling Format

Photo Credit: Character.AI

Character.AI says Stories are sharable within the platform to let others users experience them

Highlights
  • With Stories, users will get make choices that drive the plot
  • Each story is replayable due to branching storylines
  • Character.AI users can choose their own premise by typing it
Character.AI, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered social app, released a new interactive feature on Tuesday. Dubbed Stories (not to be confused with the Meta feature), it allows users to play fictional tales with their favourite characters based on a premise and genre of their choice. The new format is said to allow users to experience AI-led storytelling where they will have to make frequent choices that drive the plot forward. The company highlighted that Stories is the platform's first new format created specifically for the under-18 users.

Character.AI to Now Let Users Play Out Fictional Stories

In a blog post, the California-based AI startup announced and detailed the new feature. Character.AI is essentially an AI-driven platform where users can create fictional or real-life-inspired AI avatars that they can interact with directly, or engage with them via various formats provided.

Most of the interactive formats are text-based role-playing games (RPGs), where users type in the text box and the AI responds, creates relevant scenarios, or continues the experience. The latest format, Stories, is an addition of the platform's existing experiences.

Character.AI describes Stories as a “structured, visual, multi-path format for telling stories with AI that maintains momentum while letting users guide the story's direction.” Essentially, users will have to select two to three pre-created characters and write a premise for the story. They will also have to select a genre, and the Story can then begin.

The AI generates a fleshed out story where the user will have to make frequent choices, and each choice impacting the plot. The company highlights that Stories are replayable, meaning users can make different choices to check all the branching plots and check the different endings. Once a story has been created, they can be shared with other users on the platform as well.

Character.AI has also highlighted that the new feature is built with all the safety measures to make it safe to experience for the platform's under 18 users. This is also the first new format creates for the minors. “Stories represent an important step in our long-term strategy to build the future of AI entertainment and evolve the platform through multimodal, AI-driven experiences,” the company added.

Further reading: Character AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Character.AI Introduces Stories, a New Interactive and Shareable Storytelling Format
