Google Maps has been updated with a new Power Saving Mode, and it is currently available on the Google Pixel 10 series of smartphones. The feature, which was announced with the November Pixel Feature Drop, is now available to more users. The latest mode is designed to conserve battery and extend usage time while using Google Maps for navigation. In the new Power Saving Mode, Google Maps will display a black-and-white interface to limit battery usage. It also shows limited on-screen updates while showing essential navigation directions.

several users on X have shared screenshots confirming that it's finally available on their Pixel 10 series phone.

How to Use Power Saving Mode

The Power Saving Mode in Google Maps is currently exclusive to the Pixel 10 series. This means that you can access it on your Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It works only with driving mode. Walking and biking navigation are currently unsupported.

Google Pixel 10 series owners can check whether the feature is available on their device by heading to Google Maps > Settings > Navigation, then toggling on Power Saving Mode under Driving Options.

Pressing the Power button after navigation begins will activate the low-power map view on your lock screen. Tap the screen or press the Power button again to exit. To return to the mode, press the Power button once more.

The Power Saving Mode displays only essential information, such as upcoming turns, and helps conserve battery by reducing screen brightness and colour use. Google claims that the Power Saving Mode can significantly extend battery life during longer drives compared to standard navigation.

Google's new Power Saving Mode for Google Maps only works when the handset is in a vertical orientation. Once you reach your destination, it automatically turns off, and Google Maps switches back to the full version.