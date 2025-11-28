Technology News
English Edition
  Google Maps Updated With Power Saving Mode; Know How to Use It on Your Pixel 10 Series Smartphone

Google Maps Updated With Power Saving Mode; Know How to Use It on Your Pixel 10 Series Smartphone

The Power Saving Mode in Google Maps is currently exclusive to the Pixel 10 family.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 12:43 IST
Google Maps Updated With Power Saving Mode; Know How to Use It on Your Pixel 10 Series Smartphone

Photo Credit: Google

Power Saving Mode works only in portrait orientation

Highlights
  • In the Power Saving Mode, Maps switches to a black-and-white interface
  • Power Saving Mode displays only essential information
  • Power Saving Mode shows limited on-screen updates
Google Maps has been updated with a new Power Saving Mode, and it is currently available on the Google Pixel 10 series of smartphones. The feature, which was announced with the November Pixel Feature Drop, is now available to more users. The latest mode is designed to conserve battery and extend usage time while using Google Maps for navigation. In the new Power Saving Mode, Google Maps will display a black-and-white interface to limit battery usage. It also shows limited on-screen updates while showing essential navigation directions.

As part of the November Feature Drop, Google unveiled a new Power Saving Mode in Google Maps, aimed at extending battery life during navigation. Now, a wider rollout of this functionality seems to be underway, as several users on X have shared screenshots confirming that it's finally available on their Pixel 10 series phone.

With the new Power Saving Mode on Google Maps, the app switches to a black-and-white interface, reduces screen brightness and refresh rate, and limits updates to only essential navigation instructions.

How to Use Power Saving Mode

The Power Saving Mode in Google Maps is currently exclusive to the Pixel 10 series. This means that you can access it on your Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It works only with driving mode. Walking and biking navigation are currently unsupported.

Google Pixel 10 series owners can check whether the feature is available on their device by heading to Google Maps > Settings > Navigation, then toggling on Power Saving Mode under Driving Options.

Pressing the Power button after navigation begins will activate the low-power map view on your lock screen. Tap the screen or press the Power button again to exit. To return to the mode, press the Power button once more.

The Power Saving Mode displays only essential information, such as upcoming turns, and helps conserve battery by reducing screen brightness and colour use. Google claims that the Power Saving Mode can significantly extend battery life during longer drives compared to standard navigation.

Google's new Power Saving Mode for Google Maps only works when the handset is in a vertical orientation. Once you reach your destination, it automatically turns off, and Google Maps switches back to the full version.

Power Saving Mode, Google Maps, Power Saving Mode Google Map, Pixel 10 Series, Google, Google Pixel 10 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Maps Updated With Power Saving Mode; Know How to Use It on Your Pixel 10 Series Smartphone
