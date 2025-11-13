Technology News
  Google Maps' New Power Saving Mode is Exclusive to the Pixel 10 Series

Google Maps’ New Power Saving Mode is Exclusive to the Pixel 10 Series

Older Pixel models, such as the Pixel 9 or the Pixel 8 series, won’t have access to the power saving mode in Google Maps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 13:14 IST
Google Maps’ New Power Saving Mode is Exclusive to the Pixel 10 Series

Photo Credit: Google

Power saving mode in Google Maps is turned on by default

Highlights
  • Power saving mode shows key info like next turns and ETA on the screen
  • The feature is exclusive to the Google Pixel 10 series
  • It works only in driving mode and only in portrait orientation
Google yesterday announced a slew of updates for Pixel and other Android handsets, as part of its Pixel Drop for November 2025. It included features like Nano Banana in Messages, a new crisis badge for the VIP widget, and AI-powered summaries of chats. Among the myriad of additions is a new power-saving feature for Google Maps, which displays a simplified layout with only key information to conserve battery life. However, the company has announced that this feature will be limited to select Pixel models only.

Power Saving Mode for Google Maps

According to Google, toggling the power saving mode in Google Maps enables access to a straightforward low-power map on the lock screen. It displays key information, including next turns and estimated time of arrival (ETA). Meanwhile, all of the user interface elements and the map labelling are removed.

The company claims this mode “significantly” extends the phone's battery life compared to standard use of navigation.

This Google Maps feature, however, is limited to the Google Pixel 10 series. This includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This means users with older Pixel models, such as the Pixel 9 or the Pixel 8 series, won't have access to the power saving mode in Google Maps.

Further, the company says it is only available in driving mode and does not support walking, biking navigation, or other travel modes. The feature is only available in the portrait orientation.

Google says power saving mode in Maps is enabled by default and will turn on if the system-wide power saving mode is enabled on the Pixel. To use this feature, users can press the phone's power button. It can be exited by pressing the power button again, or by simply tapping the screen.

The feature, notably, was first reported to be in testing in October. At the time, code strings were reportedly discovered in the Google Maps for Android 25.44.03.824313610 beta release. Despite the minimalistic UI, it was said to have support for audio output. However, we haven't been able to test it so far to verify its availability.

Comments

Further reading: Google Maps, Google, Google Pixel 10

Further reading: Google Maps, Google, Google Pixel 10
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
