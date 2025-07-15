Technology News
Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition With Crystal-Studded Design Said to Launch Soon

Motorola’s premium Razr 60 series is about to get a luxurious makeover.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 14:28 IST
Motorola’s Razr 60 is priced at Rs. 49,999 in India

  • Motorola’s Razr 60 is a watered-down version of the Razr 60 Ultra
  • It had recently collaborated with luxury brand for its Moto Buds Loop
  • Razr 60 Swarovski Edition is said to have the same specifications
Motorola's recently announced Razr 60 (also known as the Razr 2025) may soon get a fashion makeover. New renders of a variant tagged as the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition have leaked online suggesting a fancier design compared to the standard Razr 60 model. The images hint at the additional design inputs of the luxury jewellery brand for the Razr 60 model. The clamshell foldable phone is said to launch early next month.

According to a report by YTechB, Motorola will soon be launching a new edition of the Razr 60 known as the Razr 60 Swarovski Edition. As per the report, only the standard Razr 60 will be available in this special edition, and not the Razr 60 Ultra. The phone, according to a previous leak by tipster Evan Blass, will launch on August 5 this year. For now there are no details about availability, but we do have some leaked renders that suggest its design.

motorola razr 60 swarovski edition ice blue YTechB gadgets 360 MotorolaRazr60SwarovskiEdition Motorola

A leaked render of the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 (aka Razr 2025) Swarovski Edition
Photo Credit: YTechB

 

Based on the images shared in the report, the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition appears largely similar to the standard Razr 60 in terms of overall design. The collaboration with Swarovski is evident in the pincushion-like textured finish, primarily seen on the rear panel and the bar above the cover display. These areas feature tastefully embedded crystals, likely sourced from the luxury brand Swarovski.

Motorola is said to call the finish Ice Blue, but there are no details about pricing just yet. The report also claims that the clamshell foldable will most likely come with the same specifications as the standard Motorola Razr 60. This would include a 6.9-inch foldable LTPO 120Hz main display, a 3.6-inch 90Hz cover display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC. The Razr 60 has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The foldable is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and is currently available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Spring Bud, and Pantone Lightest Sky colourways.

The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition is the follow up to a similar partnered product between Motorola and Swarovski called the Moto Buds Loop. The Moto Buds Loop were also announced in a French Oak finish which had Swarovski crystals embedded on it. The buds have an open-ear design and are equipped with 12mm drivers.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition With Crystal-Studded Design Said to Launch Soon
