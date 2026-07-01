Redmi on Tuesday made its foray into the over-ear headphone segment, with the launch of its first over-ear wireless headphones in China, alongside the Redmi K90 Ultra. The new headphones offer up to 42dB active noise cancellation, are claimed to deliver up to 72 hours of battery life on a single charge, and support Hi-Res Audio as well as USB Audio playback. They also support Xiaomi's HyperConnect features and are available in three colourways.

Redmi Over-Ear ANC Headphones Price, Availability

The Redmi Over-Ear ANC headphones are priced at CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,900) in China. As part of an introductory offer, they are available at CNY 297 (roughly Rs. 4,100) for a limited period. They are offered in Jazz Blue, Rock Black and Symphony White colourways.

The headphones are already available through Xiaomi's website. Redmi has not announced any plans to launch them in global markets.

Redmi Over-Ear ANC Headphones Features, Specifications

The Redmi Over-Ear ANC headphones feature 40mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers housed inside an independent acoustic chamber. They support USB Audio playback at up to 96kHz and 24-bit lossless quality, carry Hi-Res Audio certification, and include four preset EQ profiles along with a 10-band custom equaliser. The headphones support active noise cancellation of up to 42dB with Deep, Balanced and Light modes. They also feature adaptive ANC and a triple-microphone AI calling system with wind noise reduction at speeds of up to 5m/s.

For connectivity, the Redmi Over-Ear ANC headphones support Bluetooth, dual-device pairing, audio sharing, notification broadcast and Xiaomi HyperConnect features, including quick pairing, precise device finding and audio transfer between compatible devices. The headphones also support audio sharing, notification broadcast, AI-backed call noise reduction, quick pairing, audio transfer between compatible Xiaomi devices and precise device finding.

The Redmi Over-Ear ANC headphones pack a 600mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 72 hours of playback on a single charge. Redmi says a 10-minute charge delivers up to five hours of listening time. The headphones weigh around 263g and feature a foldable design with protein leather ear cushions filled with slow-rebound foam. The earcups rotate up to 110 degrees and tilt by 15 degrees, while the adjustable metal headband is designed for long-term comfort.

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