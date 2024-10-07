Technology News
Google Photos’ Gemini AI-Powered Ask Photos Feature Reportedly Rolling Out to Some Users

Ask Photos is a Gemini-powered conversational search experience built for Google Photos.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 13:45 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The experimental feature is part of Google Labs

  • The AI feature was first unveiled at Google I/O in May
  • Ask Photos is currently rolling out to some users in the US
  • Google said no AI models outside of Photos are trained on user data
Google Photos is reportedly receiving the much anticipated Ask Photos feature in a limited rollout the US. The artificial intelligence (AI) feature powered by Gemini was first unveiled at the Google I/O in May. Last month, the company confirmed that the feature will be shipped in early access, and as per a report, users have begun seeing the feature on their devices. Notably, the feature lets users search for specific images within Google Photos by sending a conversational query to Gemini.

Ask Photos in Google Photos

According to a Phone Arena report, the Ask Photos feature is now rolling out to several Android users in the US via a supply-side update. It will appear at the bottom-right corner of Google Photos and will replace the Search tab. The tech giant opened the waitlist to request early access to the feature last month, and those who have joined the waitlist are now getting the feature.

The Google Photos feature, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, allows users to ask conversational queries to pinpoint a specific image stored on the user's cloud storage. Users can ask detailed queries spanning multiple sentences or vague prompts with some basic information about the image, and the AI will be able to fetch the right image. Users can also ask follow-up queries in case the AI is not able to find the image in the first attempt.

As per Google, the AI feature also focuses on user privacy. As previously stated by the company, user data including the queries made to Ask Photos, will not be used for ads. The prompts might be reviewed by humans, but that will be done after the user's account has been disconnected.

The publication also shared a screenshot of the overview page of the feature, which highlighted how the tech giant is processing the data in Google Photos to let users run natural-language queries on them. As per the company, it generates text descriptions for the images and videos, uses facial recognition and compiles the data with location and time stamps to add context (such as if the user went on a vacation to Goa between October 1 and 5), and estimates the relationship of other people in the gallery with the user based on their images.

Further reading: Google Photos, Ask Photos, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
343 Industries Confirms Multiple New Halo Games in Development in Unreal Engine 5, Rebrands as Halo Studios
iOS 18.1 Update for iPhone With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out Later This Month: Report

