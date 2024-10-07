Technology News
English Edition
  iOS 18.1 Update for iPhone With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out Later This Month: Report

iOS 18.1 Update for iPhone With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out Later This Month: Report

Apple is said to be taking its time with the iOS 18.1 update to iron out all the bugs and ensure its cloud servers can handle the AI traffic.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 13:43 IST
iOS 18.1 Update for iPhone With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out Later This Month: Report

iOS 18.1 update is expected to bring a new look for Siri, Apple's voice assistant

Highlights
  • Apple is reported to release the iOS 18.1 update later this month
  • It is speculated to bring Apple Intelligence features like writing tools
  • Image Playground and smarter Siri will be released in subsequent updates
Apple will introduce the iOS 18.1 update for iPhone later this month, according to a report. It will bring artificial intelligence (AI) features powered by Apple Intelligence — the company's AI suite. This is said to include an object removal tool in the Photos app, automatic movie creation, writing tools, web page summarisation and a new look for Siri. However, Apple has confirmed that features such as Genmoji and Image Playground will not be released for iPhone until next year.

iOS 18.1 Update Release Date

Apple first previewed the iOS 18 update containing AI features at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June. Although the operating system (OS) was released for iPhone last month, Apple Intelligence features are yet to be rolled out. Even the latest iPhone 16 series, which Apple says has been built for AI from the ground up, remains eluded.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that Apple is planning to roll out the iOS 18.1 update with Apple Intelligence features on October 28. It falls on a Monday, continuing Apple's trend of releasing software updates for its devices on the first day of the week.

The report suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant is taking its time with the update to iron out all the bugs and ensure its cloud servers can handle the AI traffic. While features such as writing tools, web page summarisation in Safari, a new look for Safari, and Clean Up in Photos are expected to be rolled out, it is suggested that a handful of them will be introduced with later updates.

Gurman says support for Genmoji and ChatGPT integration will be released with the iOS 18.2 update. Meanwhile, the iOS 18.4 update, which is scheduled for rollout in March, could finally introduce a smarter Siri with the ability to control apps better and also access personal information for providing responses. Subsequent updates will also include the Image Playground and automated email filing.

Comments

Further reading: Apple intelligence, iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence features, Apple, iOS 18.1 release date
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
343 Industries Confirms Multiple New Halo Games in Development in Unreal Engine 5, Rebrands as Halo Studios

