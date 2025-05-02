Google announced an expansion of its AI Mode feature in Search, alongside new features, on Thursday. The Mountain View-based tech giant first released this artificial intelligence (AI) search mode in March, making it available to Google One AI Premium subscribers in the US on a very limited basis. Later, the company expanded the feature to all Google Labs users in the country, with a waitlist. However, it is now lifting these restrictions and making the search mode widely available to all users in the US.

AI Mode in Google Search Gets an Expansion, New Features

The company says that all users in the US will get immediate access to AI Mode once they opt in for the experimental feature via Labs. This means users in the country will not have to sign up and then wait to be approved. However, the feature is still not available outside the US, and there is no word on when the company will begin expanding the AI-powered search mode globally.

Google also announced two new features in AI Mode. The first feature is an enhancement of the existing Shopping Graph that shows a comprehensive breakdown of information when users are looking for a product or a local business.

Starting next week, those with access to AI Mode will begin seeing visual place and product cards when searching for the same. Google says when users search for restaurants, stores, and salons, they will see a list of options followed by information such as ratings, reviews, and opening hours.

When looking for a product, users will also see information such as real-time prices, any available discounts, images, shipping details, as well as local inventory. Even if users vaguely refer to products or add a complex request, AI Mode will be able to find relevant information, the company said.

For instance, if a user asked for “the best foldable camping chair that would fit in a backpack for under Rs. 5,000,” the AI Mode will provide a breakdown of recommended products in the budget, along with details and links to retailers. Google did not disclose whether it will get a commission from businesses for these suggestions.

Apart from this, the AI Mode will also save past searches for desktop users, allowing them to go back to a particular conversation and continue with follow-up queries. Google is adding a new left-side panel which will quickly open all past searches in chronological order.