Google is reportedly planning to add a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to its Search. As per the report, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant is working on an AI Mode on Google Search that will allow users to access a conversational interface for searched queries. However, this feature is said to be different from the AI Overviews feature which shows a brief AI-generated summary of the searched topic. The AI Mode will reportedly also display related webpages as well as offer an option to ask follow-up queries.

Google Search Could Reportedly Get an AI Mode

The Information reported that an AI Mode will soon be available on Google Search. Citing an unnamed person working on the product, the publication claimed the AI Mode interface is identical to the Web version of the Gemini chatbot. It is believed that the company might be aiming to bring its Gemini chatbot to a larger audience with this move.

As per the report, Google is struggling to catch up to OpenAI in terms of ChatGPT's active users. As per statistics shared by Business of Apps, Gemini was estimated to have 42 million active users in October, whereas OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed earlier this month that its chatbot hit the 300 million weekly active users milestone.

As a result of this disparity, Google is reportedly planning to introduce Gemini to its billions of users via its Search product. The AI Mode in Google Search is said to be placed underneath the text field on top, on the left side of the “All”, “Images”, and “Videos” tabs.

Once a user taps on the AI Mode, they will reportedly be taken to a new interface which is similar to Gemini's Web client. There, after users type a search query, they will reportedly see contextual information about it, relevant URLs, related webpages, as well as an option to ask follow-up questions. The tech giant is said to believe this will also improve the performance of the search engine.

Additionally, it is rumoured that the AI Mode will support both text prompts as well as voice-based prompts to offer users a hands-free experience. Currently, it is unclear when Google might introduce the new AI feature on Google Search.