  Google's Veo 3 Video Generation AI Model Debuts on Gemini API, Pricing and Features Announced

Google’s Veo 3 Video Generation AI Model Debuts on Gemini API, Pricing and Features Announced

Google said Veo 3 on Gemini API will be priced at $0.75 per second for video and audio output.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 16:09 IST
Google’s Veo 3 Video Generation AI Model Debuts on Gemini API, Pricing and Features Announced

Photo Credit: Google

The Veo 3 AI model was first unveiled at the Google I/O 2025 event

Highlights
  • The Veo 2 AI model’s API pricing was $0.50 per second of output
  • Google plans to make the Veo 3 Fast AI model available on the API soon
  • Videos generated using Veo 3 will include a SynthID watermark
Google is now expanding its latest video generation model, Veo 3, to its Gemini application programming interface (API). On Thursday, the Mountain View-based tech giant highlighted that Veo 3 will now be available to developers with the Gemini API, and they will be able to integrate this capability in apps and build new apps around it. The company also announced the pricing for Veo 3, which has been kept higher than the price of the predecessor. Currently, developers can access the video generation model in the API via the Google AI Studio.

Developers Can Now Access Veo 3 via API

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the expansion of Veo 3 on the Gemini API. The API can be accessed via the Google AI Studio, and the platform also offers it as a software development kit (SDK) template and interactive Starter app. Notably, the API will only be available to developers with a paid subscription or a valid API key.

Coming to the pricing, the Veo 3 AI model is priced at $0.75 (roughly Rs. 65) per second for video and audio output. This means generating one eight-second-long video will cost a developer $6 (roughly Rs. 520), and a minute-long video will require them to pay a whopping $45 (roughly Rs. 3,900). Notably, its predecessor, Veo 2, was priced at $0.5 (roughly Rs. 43).

Google is also planning to release Veo 3 Fast, a faster and cheaper version of the AI model, to the Gemini API. However, there is no word on when it might arrive. With Veo 3, developers can generate videos of up to 720p resolution and 24fps in 16:9 format. These videos will also have natively generated audio.

Notably, the tech giant said that it will continue to include the digital SynthID watermark with each AI-generated video to ensure that it is not used to spread misinformation or create deepfakes.

Veo 3 was first unveiled in May at the Google I/O 2025. The AI model was then rolled out to the Google AI Pro (previously Gemini Advanced) and the Google AI Ultra subscribers. The capability is not available to those on the free tier of Gemini.

Further reading: Google, Veo 3, AI, Artificial Intelligence, API, Gemini
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Offer Slightly Larger Screen and Narrower Bezels

