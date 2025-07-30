Amazon will kick off its Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale on July 31 at noon. The Prime members will get access to the sale 12 hours prior, starting from midnight. Among the various discounted items, some of the best offers will be available on personal gadgets like laptops, tablets, smartwatches and smartphones. The e-commerce site has revealed the top deals it is offering on popular handsets from several leading brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO and Realme. Ahead of the sale, we have compiled a list of the best discount deals on Realme smartphones.

Over and above the discounted sale prices, shoppers can further lower the effective price of a product with additional benefits like coupons and exchange offers. SBI customers using credit cards or choosing the EMI payment option will get an instant discount of 10 percent. Select bank card holders can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback. Coupon discounts worth Rs. 3,000 are also available for buyers. The effective sale prices listed in the table below include select additional offers.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 69,999 for its 12GB+256GB variant. During the upcoming sale, the handset can be purchased for as low as Rs. 44,999, inclusive of all offers. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G has an MRP of Rs. 23,999 for its 8GB+128GB configuration, and can be bought at the lowest effective rate of Rs. 17,499. Notably, the 4G variant of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite will go on sale in the country starting July 31 and can be bought for as low as Rs. 6,999.

