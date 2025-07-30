Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on Realme Phones Revealed Ahead of Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 will start in India 12 hours prior for Prime members.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 30 July 2025 17:38 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Realme GT 7 Pro (pictured) can be bought for as low as Rs. 44,999

Highlights
  • SBI customers using credit cards can get 10 percent instant discount
  • Coupon discounts worth Rs. 3,000 are available for buyers
  • Select bank card holders can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback
Amazon will kick off its Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale on July 31 at noon. The Prime members will get access to the sale 12 hours prior, starting from midnight. Among the various discounted items, some of the best offers will be available on personal gadgets like laptops, tablets, smartwatches and smartphones. The e-commerce site has revealed the top deals it is offering on popular handsets from several leading brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO and Realme. Ahead of the sale, we have compiled a list of the best discount deals on Realme smartphones.

Over and above the discounted sale prices, shoppers can further lower the effective price of a product with additional benefits like coupons and exchange offers. SBI customers using credit cards or choosing the EMI payment option will get an instant discount of 10 percent. Select bank card holders can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback. Coupon discounts worth Rs. 3,000 are also available for buyers. The effective sale prices listed in the table below include select additional offers.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 69,999 for its 12GB+256GB variant. During the upcoming sale, the handset can be purchased for as low as Rs. 44,999, inclusive of all offers. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G has an MRP of Rs. 23,999 for its 8GB+128GB configuration, and can be bought at the lowest effective rate of Rs. 17,499. Notably, the 4G variant of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite will go on sale in the country starting July 31 and can be bought for as low as Rs. 6,999.

Best Realme Phone Deals Revealed Before Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Realme GT 7 Pro Rs. 69,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
Realme GT 7 Rs. 45,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
Realme GT 7T Rs. 39,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80x 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,699 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 10,499 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,599 Buy Now
Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build
  • Excellent display
  • IP69 rating
  • Decent performance
  • Battery backup sets a new benchmark
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • It doesn't feel premium
  • Average ultra-wide camera performance
  • Low-light videos and selfies could have been better
Read detailed Realme GT 7 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Realme GT 7T

Realme GT 7T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 7000mAh battery and 120W fast-charging support
  • Bright display
  • IP69 rating
  • Excellent for gaming
  • AI features are useful
  • Bad
  • No Corning screen protection
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Realme GT 7T review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
