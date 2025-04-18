Technology News
English Edition
  Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats

Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats

xAI said memories will be transparent, and users will be able to see and control what Grok remembers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 14:05 IST
Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats

Grok’s memory feature is not available in the European Union region or in the UK

Highlights
  • Grok’s memory feature is currently available in beta
  • It is available on the chatbot’s web client and mobile apps
  • Currently, memories can only be deleted via Grok’s web interface
xAI has begun rolling out a new memory feature for its Grok artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, the company announced on Thursday. Similar to features available on ChatGPT and Gemini, it allows Grok to retain specific user details in order to personalise future conversations. Memories will also enable the chatbot to deliver tailored advice and recommendations, making conversations more fluid. The feature is rolling out to all Grok users across web and mobile apps. xAI is also introducing new tools to show users what information is stored and how it is being used.

Grok Can Now Remember Past Conversations

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Grok announced the rollout of the new memory feature. With this, the AI chatbot can remember certain information from past conversations and reference them in future chats. Both the Grok free tier as well as those with a paid subscription will get access to this feature. It is available across the Grok website, as well as the Android and iOS apps.

When a user submits a prompt that could benefit from context, Grok can now reference information from previous interactions to deliver a more personalised response. For instance, if a user asks the chatbot to create a workout plan, it will take into account their preferred types of exercise and incorporate them into the suggestions.

Users will remain in control of the information that Grok saves or references. Whenever a response draws on past interactions, a new icon will appear at the bottom of the output, next to the share icon. This new icon, dubbed “Referenced Chats”, can be tapped to open a sidebar showing the specific memories used to generate the response. Users can also delete these memories from the sidebar. This feature is currently only available in the web interface. xAI said that it will soon be added to the Android app as well.

Alternatively, users can also go to the Settings menu and enter the Data Controls page to either turn off the feature entirely, or to delete individual memories. This can also be done only on the website for now. Notably, while memory in Grok is rolling out globally, it will not be available in the European Union (EU) or the UK due to regional privacy regulations

Elon Musk's AI company xAI entered the generative AI space relatively late, launching its chatbot Grok in November 2023 — nearly a year after OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic debuted their own models. Since then, however, the AI firm has steadily added new features to bring Grok in line with its competitors. In 2024 alone, the company has launched Android and iOS apps, introduced the Grok 3 model with DeepSearch and Voice Mode, and integrated the chatbot into X (formerly Twitter), allowing users to tag it in replies and receive responses.

Further reading: Grok, xAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit

