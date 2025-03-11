Technology News
English Edition
Grok AI Chatbot Can Now Be Accessed in the Replies of Posts on X

Users can now tag Grok in the replies of posts on X with queries and it can automatically understand the context.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 14:15 IST
Grok AI Chatbot Can Now Be Accessed in the Replies of Posts on X

Photo Credit: X/Grok

When replying to users in X posts, Grok can also process images and videos

Highlights
  • The Grok AI feature was silently rolled out
  • Perplexity is also offering a similar capability
  • Grok 3 AI models were released last month
Grok can now be summoned in the top level replies on posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), and the chatbot will respond to users. When the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is tagged in the reply to a post, it already comes with the contextual understanding of the content, and can answer queries to even the vaguely worded prompts. The chatbot also has image and video understanding, and it can answer queries about posts that contain media. Notably, Perplexity is also offering a similar feature to X users.

Grok Can Be Summoned in Replies on X

In the last few weeks, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform has added a Grok button practically everywhere. It can be accessed in the post creation space, the side margin (on website) or bottom menu (app), next to every post (as post explanation tool), next to every profile (as profile summary tool), and as a standalone button on the bottom right side of the website view.

However, the developers probably felt that was not enough, and now Grok can also be summoned separately in the replies of posts. Users can tag “@grok” followed by a prompt about the post, and the AI chatbot will appear and answer the query almost instantaneously. Gadgets 360 staff members spotted users tagging the chatbot on text posts as well as images and videos.

It appears when Grok is tagged, it automatically comes with the contextual understanding of the post, and users can vaguely ask the AI “explain this,” and it will still be able to take reference from the post. Additionally, the tool also supports web search, as it was spotted to offer real-time information in several instances. Notably, tagging Grok appears to work only in the top level comments, and summoning it as a reply to another reply does not work.

A similar AI bot was also released by Perplexity. Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of the company, revealed in a post that tagging @AskPerplexity as a reply to a post will result in the chatbot appearing and answering the user's query. Notably, follow-up queries cannot be asked with either of the two chatbots.

Further reading: Grok, X, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Social
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple's iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 Updates to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
Microsoft Readying Xbox Gaming Handheld for 2025, Plans to Launch Next-Generation Console in 2027: Report

