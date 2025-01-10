Technology News
Grok AI App Launched for iOS With Real-Time Information and Image Generation Features

Grok's App Store listing says the app has been launched in the US, but it is available to download and works in other regions, including India.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 January 2025 14:16 IST
Grok AI App Launched for iOS With Real-Time Information and Image Generation Features

Grok’s iOS app is also getting a lock screen widget

Highlights
  • Grok’s iOS app has been available in beta since December
  • Individuals can use the app without being signed in
  • The iOS app is powered by the Grok 2 AI model
Grok, xAI's native artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, is now available as a standalone iOS app. The Elon Musk-run AI firm has been testing the app in beta for nearly a month, as per reports. The standalone app comes with all the features available on the web version of the chatbot. Users can generate images and ask web search-based queries even when not being signed in to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Notably, while the company mentioned the app's launch in the US, it was found to be working in India as well.

Grok Is Now Available as an iOS App

The official handle of xAI announced the launch of Grok's iOS app in a post on X. The post mentioned that users do not need to log in to the app to access its features. However, signing in to an X account allows the AI chatbot to personalise a user's experience while using the service.

The post as well as the app listing on the App Store mentions Grok's iOS app has been launched in the US. However, Gadgets 360 staff members were able to download and use the chatbot in India as well.

grok ios interface g360 Grok iOS app

Grok's iOS app

 

After installing the app, users are taken to a new chat window, where they can begin interacting with the chatbot. Grok's iOS app can have conversations with the user, generate images, search the web and X to find real-time information, and generate essays and emails. None of these features require the user to sign in to the app, something which is not possible on the web version of the chatbot.

Interestingly, the iOS app allows users to sign into Grok with either their X account or via Apple account. However, an the X account allows users to connect their chats from the web client and offer a more personalised experience. In our brief testing of the iOS app, we did not find any latency issues or any bugs or glitches.

The app listing highlights that the iOS app is powered by the Grok 2 AI model, the same large language model which also powers both the free and premium versions on the web. Notably, we were not able to locate the Fun mode, but that could be available to X Premium and X Premium+ subscribers.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
