Grok, xAI's native artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, is now available as a standalone iOS app. The Elon Musk-run AI firm has been testing the app in beta for nearly a month, as per reports. The standalone app comes with all the features available on the web version of the chatbot. Users can generate images and ask web search-based queries even when not being signed in to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Notably, while the company mentioned the app's launch in the US, it was found to be working in India as well.

Grok Is Now Available as an iOS App

The official handle of xAI announced the launch of Grok's iOS app in a post on X. The post mentioned that users do not need to log in to the app to access its features. However, signing in to an X account allows the AI chatbot to personalise a user's experience while using the service.

The post as well as the app listing on the App Store mentions Grok's iOS app has been launched in the US. However, Gadgets 360 staff members were able to download and use the chatbot in India as well.

Grok's iOS app

After installing the app, users are taken to a new chat window, where they can begin interacting with the chatbot. Grok's iOS app can have conversations with the user, generate images, search the web and X to find real-time information, and generate essays and emails. None of these features require the user to sign in to the app, something which is not possible on the web version of the chatbot.

Interestingly, the iOS app allows users to sign into Grok with either their X account or via Apple account. However, an the X account allows users to connect their chats from the web client and offer a more personalised experience. In our brief testing of the iOS app, we did not find any latency issues or any bugs or glitches.

The app listing highlights that the iOS app is powered by the Grok 2 AI model, the same large language model which also powers both the free and premium versions on the web. Notably, we were not able to locate the Fun mode, but that could be available to X Premium and X Premium+ subscribers.