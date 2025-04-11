Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 3 in API for Developers, Introduces a ‘Fast’ Model

Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 3 in API for Developers, Introduces a ‘Fast’ Model

Grok 3 beta and Grok 3 mini beta AI models can be accessed via the new xAI API.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 16:00 IST
Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 3 in API for Developers, Introduces a ‘Fast’ Model

Photo Credit: xAI

Grok 3 beta price is set at $15 (roughly Rs. 1,300) per million output tokens

Highlights
  • xAI is also introducing two new “fast” Grok 3 AI models as API
  • The API will offer a maximum context window of 1,31,072 tokens
  • xAI had claimed that Grok 3 features a context window of 1 million tokens
Advertisement

Elon Musk's xAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) firm behind the Grok chatbot, released a new application programming interface (API) on Thursday. The new API is for the Grok 3 AI model, which the company introduced in February. So far, the AI model has been available to the end consumer via the X (formerly known as Twitter) platform, the dedicated website, or the mobile apps. However, developers did not have access to the latest models. With this, developers will be able to build applications and software using the Grok 3 AI model.

xAI Releases Grok 3 API, Reveals Pricing

On its documents page, xAI detailed the new API, which will be powered by the Grok 3 AI models. The page contains model overviews, pricing details, and additional information that will be important for developers who access these models. In total, there are four large language models (LLMs) that developers will be able to access via the new API — Grok 3 and Grok 3 mini (both available in beta), as well as two faster variants of the same models.

The Grok 3 model is the company's flagship AI model that is also powering the chatbot on X, as well as the apps. xAI said that this model can be helpful in enterprise use cases such as data extraction, coding, and text summarisation. On the other hand, the Grok 3 mini is a lightweight model with native reasoning capability. The AI firm claims it is suited for logic-based tasks that “do not require deep domain knowledge.”

Additionally, Grok 3 Fast beta and Grok 3 mini Fast beta are also available with the API. xAI said both of these use the same underlying model as the non-fast variant, and deliver identical response quality. The main difference is that the faster variants are served on special, faster infrastructure and offer significantly faster response times compared to the standard model. As a result, these models also have a higher input and output pricing.

Coming to pricing details, the Grok 3 model will cost developers $3 (roughly Rs. 260) per million input tokens and $15 (roughly Rs. 1,300) per million output tokens. On the other hand, the faster variant comes at the price of $5 (roughly Rs. 430) per million input and $25 (roughly Rs. 2,150) per million output tokens.

The mini models are considerably cheaper compared to their standard counterparts. Grok 3 mini is priced at $0.30 (roughly Rs. 25) per million input tokens, and $0.50 (roughly Rs. 43) per million output tokens. The Grok 3 mini fast AI model will cost developers $0.60 (roughly Rs. 51) for every million input tokens, and $4 (roughly Rs. 344) for every million output tokens.

Notably, these AI models are text-only and cannot generate images. However, the models do accept images as input. Additionally, the API version of Grok 3 is not connected to the Internet, and the models are reliant on their pre-training datasets.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: xAI, Elon Musk, Grok 3, Grok, AI, Artificial Intelligence, API
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Enco Free 4 With Dynaudio Tuning, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 3 in API for Developers, Introduces a ‘Fast’ Model
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
  3. Poco F7 Ultra May Launch in India Soon Alongside Poco F7
  4. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset Launched
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Chhaava, The Last of US Season 2, Chorii 2, and More
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra With Five Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Oppo Pad 4 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12,140mAh Battery
  8. Grok 3 AI Models Are Now Available via an API: Pricing and Details
  9. Gemini 2.5 Flash Unveiled as a Faster and Cheaper AI Model for Developers
  10. YouTube Creators Can Now Create the Music for Their Videos Using AI
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 3 in API for Developers, Introduces a ‘Fast’ Model
  2. JioHotstar Crosses 200 Million Paying Subscribers on IPL Frenzy
  3. Poco F7 Ultra India Launch Officially Teased; May Arrive Alongside Poco F7
  4. Oppo Enco Free 4 With Dynaudio Tuning, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along
  6. Razer PC Remote Play for Streaming Games to Mobile Devices and Windows-Based Handhelds Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
  8. Redmi A5 India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  9. Xiaomi Announces Android 16 Developer Preview Programme for Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro
  10. YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »