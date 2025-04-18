Technology News
Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit

Moto G86 may cost EUR 330 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 14:01 IST
Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit

Moto G85 (pictured) has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G86 will likely pack Dolby Atmos-backed speakers
  • The handset may get a 50-megapixel unspecified Sony Lytia sensor
  • The Moto G86 is expected to get a flat display with slim bezels
Moto G86 may be announced in select global markets soon. Notably, the price and expected colour options of the purported handset had surfaced online before. Now, the design render of the upcoming Motorola smartphone has been leaked. Aside from the design, the leaked images hint at some key features of the rumoured handset. The Moto G86 will succeed the Moto G85 5G, which was unveiled in India in July 2024 with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Moto G86 Design, Features, Colour Options (Expected)

The Moto G86 will likely launch with a triple rear camera unit, as per the leaked design renders shared in a NieuweMobiel.nl report. The three camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit are seen arranged within a slightly raised, squarish module on the top left corner of the rear panel. The handset appears to have a flat display with slim bezels, a relatively thicker chin and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. 

moto g86 nieuwemobiel nl inline moto g86

Leaked Moto G86 design renders
Photo Credit: NieuweMobiel.nl

 

The power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge of the Moto Edge G86. The bottom edge holds the speaker grille and a USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the top edge can be seen with the Dolby Atmos logo, suggesting the phone will be equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed speakers. Lastly, the left edge holds the SIM card slot.

The report added that the triple rear camera setup of the Moto G86 is expected to include a 50-megapixel unspecified Sony Lytia sensor. Notably, the preceding Moto G85 carries a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor.

The leaked images show the Moto G86 in dark blue and purple colourways. While the former appears to have a vegan leather finish, the latter is said to have a back panel made of cloth-like material that is described as "a mix of felt and textile." 

Aside from the dark blue and purple shades, the report added that the Moto G86 will come in gold and red colour options as well. The handset is expected to support 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

A recent leak claimed that the Moto G86 may be priced at EUR 330 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The handset is tipped to be offered in Golden, Cosmic (Light Purple), Red, and Spellbound (Blue) colourways. 

Moto G85 5G

Moto G85 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, curved display
  • Reliable day-to-day, gaming performance
  • Good primary, macro cameras
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (can be uninstalled)
  • Notification spam
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
  • Lower performance in benchmark tests
Read detailed Moto G85 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

Moto G86, Moto G86 Design, Moto G86 Features, Moto G86 Price, Moto G85, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit
