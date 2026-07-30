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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE to Reportedly Cost More Than Its Predecessor; Price, Launch Timeline Leaks

The Galaxy S26 FE could have a notable price increase over its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 13:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE to Reportedly Cost More Than Its Predecessor; Price, Launch Timeline Leaks

Galaxy S26 FE is the purported successor to the Galaxy S25 FE (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The S26 FE will reportedly be available in three storage variants
  • Europe pricing may start at EUR 749 for the base 128GB model
  • The handset's BIS sighting suggests it could launch in India soon
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to launch soon, as evidenced by its recent sightings on various certification platforms. Although the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm its next-generation ‘Fan Edition' handset, its European pricing has now leaked. A report suggests that the purported model could be more expensive than its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be available in three storage variants, starting at 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price, Variants (Expected)

Citing tipster billbil-kun, French publication Dealabs reports that the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could be launched on September 1. The leaked timeline aligns with the launch schedule of previous generations of the purported handset. For context, the Galaxy S25 FE was launched on September 15, 2025.

The report claims the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be offered in three storage variants in France. The 128GB model is tipped to cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 82,000). Meanwhile, its 256GB and 512GB storage variants are expected to be priced at EUR 809 (roughly Rs. 88,500) and EUR 929 (roughly Rs. 1.01 lakh), respectively.

Even though the leaked pricing is for the European market, it suggests a notable increase over the Galaxy S25 FE. In India, the Galaxy S25 FE launch price was Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants cost Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively.

Like its flagship Galaxy S models, the tech giant offered a free storage upgrade, which meant customers buying the 256GB variant were eligible to get the 512GB model at no extra cost.

But while Samsung dropped the 128GB configuration from its Galaxy S26 lineup, the Fan Edition model is expected to retain the capacity. It is reported to be available in Graphite and Water Green (Aqua Green), while a third Blue or Violet colour could join the lineup as well.

Per previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE may be powered by the Exynos 2500 SoC. Earlier, the purported handset was reportedly spotted on a certification database with 45W charging support, similar to its predecessor. The Indian variant of the Galaxy S26 FE has already surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that an India launch could follow shortly after its global debut.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launch Date, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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