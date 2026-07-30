The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to launch soon, as evidenced by its recent sightings on various certification platforms. Although the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm its next-generation ‘Fan Edition' handset, its European pricing has now leaked. A report suggests that the purported model could be more expensive than its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be available in three storage variants, starting at 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price, Variants (Expected)

Citing tipster billbil-kun, French publication Dealabs reports that the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could be launched on September 1. The leaked timeline aligns with the launch schedule of previous generations of the purported handset. For context, the Galaxy S25 FE was launched on September 15, 2025.

The report claims the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be offered in three storage variants in France. The 128GB model is tipped to cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 82,000). Meanwhile, its 256GB and 512GB storage variants are expected to be priced at EUR 809 (roughly Rs. 88,500) and EUR 929 (roughly Rs. 1.01 lakh), respectively.

Even though the leaked pricing is for the European market, it suggests a notable increase over the Galaxy S25 FE. In India, the Galaxy S25 FE launch price was Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants cost Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively.

Like its flagship Galaxy S models, the tech giant offered a free storage upgrade, which meant customers buying the 256GB variant were eligible to get the 512GB model at no extra cost.

But while Samsung dropped the 128GB configuration from its Galaxy S26 lineup, the Fan Edition model is expected to retain the capacity. It is reported to be available in Graphite and Water Green (Aqua Green), while a third Blue or Violet colour could join the lineup as well.

Per previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE may be powered by the Exynos 2500 SoC. Earlier, the purported handset was reportedly spotted on a certification database with 45W charging support, similar to its predecessor. The Indian variant of the Galaxy S26 FE has already surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that an India launch could follow shortly after its global debut.